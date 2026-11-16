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Filament Theatre has revealed the upcoming programs and plays in its 2026/27 Season. The immersive fort-building play experience for families, FORTS, returns and opens the season; FORTS welcomes families to build, imagine, and play together in an interactive play space. Next up is RAIN, returning to Filament after national tour stops to Lincoln Center and Alliance Theatre. RAIN, staged last year at Filament as the North American premiere production, is an internationally acclaimed sensory performance installation that provides a space which welcomes babies to the world and celebrates new lives. The Spring play, ¡Lotería: Game On! is an interactive play experience that tells the story of how, through a game of Lotería, the traditional Mexican bingo-like game of chance, leads a pair of siblings into a magical portal world. More information at filamenttheatre.org.

Filament Theatre 2026/27 Season

FORTS

December 5, 2026 – January 10, 2027

Adult Nights: December 18 & 21

Sensory Friendly Performance: December 20

Access Performance: January 9

This crowd favorite returns to Filament Theatre this winter – transforming the theater space into a giant living room full of cardboard boxes. Audiences will enter a world of play and creation as Filament transforms into a play space for children and grown-ups to build new worlds. Using cardboard boxes, sheets, clotheslines, and more, build your own amazing adventures. With theatrical design elements working together to support creative play, families are swept away in the adventure with FORTS.

Conceived and directed by Filament Theatre’s founding artistic director Julie Ritchey and created in collaboration with Andrew Marikis, Eleanor Kahn, Jeffrey Levin, Carley Walker, and Christian Libonati, FORTS welcomes families to build and imagine together.

FORTS also returns this season with two Adult Nights – a version of Filament’s family-friendly experience that is specifically for adults to reconnect with the imagination of their youth.

Filament additionally offers a sensory friendly performance of FORTS as well as a dedicated access performance during the run. Email boxoffice@filamenttheatre.org to reserve a spot for the Access Performance on January 9, 2027, or to ask about our sensory friendly programming.

RAIN

January 29 – February 21, 2027

RAIN is a mesmerizing and intimate sensory experience for babies and their families in which they are invited to slow down, notice, and wonder. Audiences are invited to participate in an experience that responds to the generosity of rain. Carers and their littlest ones are immersed in an intimate and mindful installation space full of surprise, delight and opportunities for connection through sound, touch and performance.

A trio of performers on cello, voice, and movement act as gentle guides in a brand-new world of surprise, delight, and opportunities for connection through sound, touch, and performance.

¡Lotería: Game On!

Directed by Octavio Montes de Oca

March 14 – April 18, 2027

This play by Mabelle Reynoso, developed through Filament’s SPARK new work program, tells the story of a rainy night when siblings Sam and Kris are completely consumed by their devices as their father sets up a pillow fort and invites them to play Lotería. The kids soon discover that the pillow fort is a magical portal to the world of Lotería and their father is trapped inside the game. Sam and Kris set out to bring him back, but Lotería will not let him go so easily. Conceived as an interactive experience, ¡Lotería: Game On! invites the audience to join Sam and Kris as they play to win back their father.

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