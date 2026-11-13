EARTH TO MARS Bruno Mars Tribute To Perform At Raue Center for the Arts

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Get ready to dance, sing, and party all night long when Earth to Mars: The Tribute to Bruno Mars lands at Raue Center for the Arts on Friday, February 19, 2027, at 8:00 PM. Featuring five talented professional musicians, this high-energy tribute delivers the infectious grooves, dazzling showmanship, and chart-topping hits that have made Bruno Mars a global superstar.

From the beats of Uptown Funk and 24K Magic to the rock-pop energy of Locked Out of Heaven and more, Earth to Mars brings the Bruno Mars concert experience to life with electrifying musicianship, dynamic stage presence, and plenty of audience participation. The result is a nonstop celebration of feel-good music guaranteed to get audiences on their feet.

Formed by five young professional musicians, Earth to Mars has built a reputation for exciting, inspiring, and entertaining performances that appeal to music fans of all ages. Along with the biggest Bruno Mars hits, the group incorporates favorite Top 40 anthems to keep the party going and the crowd singing along. Whether you're a longtime Bruno Mars fan or simply love a great live show, Earth to Mars delivers a night of music, movement, and unforgettable fun.

RaueNOW Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee! Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For over 20 years, Raue Center has delivered high-quality, accessible, and affordable programming for the community. Located in the heart of historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, this beautifully restored 1920s-era theatre—named for benefactor Lucile Raue—serves as a regional hub for the performing arts.

A proud member of the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is recognized as one of the nation's finest examples of restored theatre art and décor. The intimate 750-seat venue has welcomed celebrated performers, Broadway productions, musicians, comedians, and artists, becoming a cultural destination and community gathering place.

Learn more at rauecenter.org, or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

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