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Ways & Means Theatre closes its 2026 Read Through Series with One Christmas Carol, Douglas H. Baker's one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, performed by Founding Artistic Director Douglas Atkins. The free performance takes place Friday, December 11 at 7pm in the Little Studio Theatre at the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave.

No scenery, no costumes, just one man and a timeless story stripped down to the bare essence of the Christmas spirit. A single actor plays every character, from Scrooge and Marley to Fezziwig, the Cratchits, and every ghost.

Baker created One Christmas Carol in 1995 as a holiday gift for family and friends and performed it for 14 years. His sons, Kellan and J. Max Baker, have carried the tradition on since, including J. Max Baker's Off-Broadway runs.

'With so many large casts and so much spectacle this time of year, it's a gift to return to the story itself and ask why we tell this chilling ghost tale every holiday season,' said Founding Artistic Director Douglas Atkins. 'One Christmas Carol is a cross between a radio play and a tour through Dickens's most unforgettable characters.'

The performance falls on the Fine Arts Building's Second Friday, when the building's studios are open to the public from 5 to 9pm.

One Christmas Carol by Douglas H. Baker

Performed by Douglas Atkins

Friday, December 11, 2026, at 7pm

Little Studio Theatre, Studio 732 (7th floor), Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Free at the door, or reserve for whatever you'd like to pay at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/waysmeanstheatre/2483134

www.wam-theatre.com

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 4 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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