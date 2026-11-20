"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Douglas Atkins to Perform ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL for Free at Chicago's Fine Arts Building
A single actor plays every character in the adaptation, which Baker created in 1995 and performed for 14 years.
Ways & Means Theatre closes its 2026 Read Through Series with One Christmas Carol, Douglas H. Baker's one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, performed by Founding Artistic Director Douglas Atkins. The free performance takes place Friday, December 11 at 7pm in the Little Studio Theatre at the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave.
No scenery, no costumes, just one man and a timeless story stripped down to the bare essence of the Christmas spirit. A single actor plays every character, from Scrooge and Marley to Fezziwig, the Cratchits, and every ghost.
Baker created One Christmas Carol in 1995 as a holiday gift for family and friends and performed it for 14 years. His sons, Kellan and J. Max Baker, have carried the tradition on since, including J. Max Baker's Off-Broadway runs.
'With so many large casts and so much spectacle this time of year, it's a gift to return to the story itself and ask why we tell this chilling ghost tale every holiday season,' said Founding Artistic Director Douglas Atkins. 'One Christmas Carol is a cross between a radio play and a tour through Dickens's most unforgettable characters.'
The performance falls on the Fine Arts Building's Second Friday, when the building's studios are open to the public from 5 to 9pm.
One Christmas Carol by Douglas H. Baker
Performed by Douglas Atkins
Friday, December 11, 2026, at 7pm
Little Studio Theatre, Studio 732 (7th floor), Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
Free at the door, or reserve for whatever you'd like to pay at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/waysmeanstheatre/2483134
www.wam-theatre.com
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