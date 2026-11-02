David Salsbery Fry to Lead Chicago Opera Theater's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

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David Salsbery Fry sings the role of Rev. Canon Chasuble in the Chicago Premiere of Chicago Opera Theater’s (COT) production of Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s humorous and final stage work The Importance of Being Earnest.

Conducted by Kamna Gupta and directed by Brenna Corner, the acclaimed bass joins a cast featuring sopranos Vanessa Becerra and Erica Schuler, mezzo-sopranos Emily Treigle and Leah Dexter, and tenors Martin Luther Clark and Omar Najmi.

His fourth production with COT, Fry has previously appeared in the company’s productions of Shostakovich’s The Nose (2023) singing multiple roles (4th Janitor, 3rd Policeman, 3rd Student & 3rd Acquaintance); Chen/Simpatico’s The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turing (2023, as Don Bayley, Bobby & Prosecutor,); Adamo’s Becoming Santa Claus (2021, as Donkey & Messenger); and in the 2019 Orchestral Workshop presentation of The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turing.

Filled with romantic chaos and elaborate deceptions, Chicago Opera Theater’s December 2026 production of Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s The Importance of Being Earnest is the Chicago premiere of this rarely performed gem. Described by COT as “an opera where impeccable manners conceal outrageous secrets, romance blossoms in the most unlikely circumstances, and the greatest revelation of all may be the true importance of being 'Earnest'', further details of this scintillating production can be found on COT’s website here.

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