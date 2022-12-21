DEPTHS OF WIKIPEDIA LIVE is Coming to The Den Theatre in February

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 21, 2022  
The Den Theatre will present Depths of Wikipedia Live, a stage version of the social media sensation on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Join @depthsofwikipedia creator Annie Rauwerda on a journey through Wikipedia's most interesting corners. You'll have the time of your life [citation needed].

Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating is available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.



