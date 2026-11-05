Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Crystal Stark to Bring Whitney Houston Tribute to McAninch Arts Center in May 2027
The concert will feature hits including I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (WHO LOVES ME) and I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU.
McAninch Arts Center has announced the addition of a new show, “Whitney: One Moment in Time,” starring “American Idol” semifinalist Crystal Stark 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2027.
Backed by a live band, Stark will take the audience on a musical journey from Whitney Houston's roots through her rise to fame, sharing little-known stories and details about the artist along the way. Note: This show replaces “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” previously scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027.
As the only artist to have seven consecutive number one hit singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, Whitney Houston (1963-2012) has secured a place in music history. Her most memorable songs include the pop hits “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “How Will I Know” and “I'm Every Woman.” The concert features those as well as songs from Houston's movie career such as “Queen of the Night” and the Grammy Award-winning “I Will Always Love You” from “The Bodyguard” and more.
International entertainer and “American Idol” 2006 contestant Crystal Stark got her start singing in her hometown of Tucson, Ariz. After graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Arizona with a degree in Music Education, she auditioned for the cultural phenomenon 'American Idol,' along with 100,000 other contestants. Stark made it to the semifinals and, although her “Idol” journey stopped there, she forged a close friendship with that season's runner-up, Katharine McPhee, and joined McPhee's national tour as a back-up singer. While on tour, Stark appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” “Regis & Kelly,” “The Today Show,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” among others.
Stark has since performed at Disney World's “Night of Joy,” a Christian-themed music celebration alongside some of the top names in Christian music, including Kirk Franklin, Toby Mac and Mercy Me, among others. She has is a frequent soloist for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Sierra Vista Orchestra, and Tucson Pops Orchestra. She has also collaborated with Tucson's Invisible Theatre on mainstage performances and summer cabaret events.
Stark has a growing national and international presence with performances in venues from New Orleans to Vegas and Mexico to China, yet she remains closely tied to the Tucson community. Her two solo albums (“Hold On” and “One Way”) were written and recorded in the city. Tucson Weekly news magazine named her 2021's “Best Jazz Performer”.
Tickets
McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage presents “Whitney – One Moment in Time” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Tickets are $45-$65. To purchase tickets or for more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.
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