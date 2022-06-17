Critics Love HAND TO GOD

CRITICS ARE RAVING! "There isn?t a single person who isn?t absolutely brilliant in this absolutely crazypants play. And it IS crazypants ? What you can be absolutely assured of is that it?s a brilliant piece of theatre and well worth watching." -Suzanne Magnuson, Splash Magazines "Six years ago I said that this play is a MUST SEE! Let me repeat myself - this production is a Must See and worth the trip to Aurora!" -Alan Bresloff, Around the Town Chicago "salaciously satirical ? fiendishly funny" -Barbara Vitello, Daily Herald OFFENSIVE. FOUL-MOUTHED. HORRIFIC. HILARIOUS. JOIN US AT A CHURCH GROUP EVEN SATAN WOULD LOVE! NOW PLAYING THROUGH JULY 10, 2022 SUGGESTED FOR AGES 18+