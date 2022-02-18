Chicago High School Students To Compete In The 13Th Annual August Wilson Monologue And Design Competitions

The August Wilson Monologue Competition, celebrating its 13th year, announces details for 2022, including the return of "Designing August," the scenic and costume design arm of the competition, for its second year.

The free competition serves more than 300 high school students annually with competition, master classes and college scholarships. After two preliminary rounds, twenty finalists in the monologue category will be invited to compete at The Goodman Theatre on May 2, 2022 at 6pm. The "Designing August" winners will also be announced at the finals.

The August Wilson Monologue Competition is free for participants. Details about competition are available at https://chicagoplays.com/august-wilson-monologue-competition/.

The August Wilson Monologue Competition is presented by Derrick Sanders and Goodman Theatre, in collaboration with the League of Chicago Theatres.

The 2022 competition schedule is as follows:

February 7-March 4: School applications due for teachers and administrators to apply for their students online.

February 22-March 15: Student Applications for acting and design deadline

March 21: Final designs due

March 21-March 23: Monologue Preliminary Auditions at Roosevelt University and Logan Center for the Arts

April 18: Semi-Final Monologue Auditions at Victory Gardens Theater

April 23: Masterclass, coaching for finalists

May 2 at 6pm: Final Monologue and Design Competition at Goodman Theatre

Open to Chicago area high school students, the competition gives students an opportunity to explore and share the richness of August Wilson's Century Cycle and to expose a new generation of creative minds to the life's work and artistic legacy of this seminal American playwright.

Program participants from around Chicago will encounter Wilson's ten-play cycle and receive coaching from teaching artists to prepare their monologues for competition. Producing Director, Derrick Sanders, and Associate Director, Charlique C. Rolle, hope to continue building robust partnerships with schools across Chicago, creating educational opportunities that allow students to connect to August Wilson and his work through the study of history, social studies and literature.

In December 2020, Netflix released Giving Voice, a full-length documentary about the national August Wilson Monologue Competition and the importance and influence of Wilson's work on the students. The inspirational film features footage of the Chicago Monologue Competition and Derrick Sanders, along with interviews of Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Stephen Henderson. The film's trailer is available here.

For more information about the Chicago competition, visit: https://chicagoplays.com/august-wilson-monologue-competition/.