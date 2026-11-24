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Bramble Theatre Company has revealed the cast and production team for the U.S. premiere production of We'll burn that bridge when we get to it: and I guess that's now by Nicola Lanthier-Rogers, directed by Devon Hayakawa. The show will run February 3 to 22, 2027 at Bramble Arts Loft.

When Tophe asks El to join him in throwing every last piece of the universe they built together into a fire pit, El agrees, fully knowing this is the last chance for the two of them to find closure and work through their turbulent history. This two-hander asks what happens when the future you've been avoiding suddenly arrives. The world premiere was produced by Little Lion Theatre Company in London, and Bramble is thrilled to be bringing this bold new work to the U.S. The play will be performed in rep, with two actors cast in each role who will rotate through the performance run.

The cast features Bramble ensemble member Suzy Krueckeberg, along with Christopher Acevedo, Noelle Oh, and Katie Bevil. Understudies are Lawrence Eirik Green and Molly Clemente.

The production team, led by director Devon Hayakawa, includes Alishiana Uyao, stage manager; Lucie Greene, scenic and props designer; Josephine Everett, Costume Designer; Henry Toohey, lighting designer; Heath Hays, sound designer; Faramade F. Oladapo, production manager; Gabriela Diaz, artistic producer; EJ Larrick, assistant stage manager; and Britta Schied, assistant director.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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