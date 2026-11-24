"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cast and Crew Set for WE'LL BURN THAT BRIDGE WHEN WE GET TO IT: AND I GUESS THAT'S NOW
Suzy Krueckeberg, Christopher Acevedo, Noelle Oh and Katie Bevil lead the cast.
Bramble Theatre Company has revealed the cast and production team for the U.S. premiere production of We'll burn that bridge when we get to it: and I guess that's now by Nicola Lanthier-Rogers, directed by Devon Hayakawa. The show will run February 3 to 22, 2027 at Bramble Arts Loft.
When Tophe asks El to join him in throwing every last piece of the universe they built together into a fire pit, El agrees, fully knowing this is the last chance for the two of them to find closure and work through their turbulent history. This two-hander asks what happens when the future you've been avoiding suddenly arrives. The world premiere was produced by Little Lion Theatre Company in London, and Bramble is thrilled to be bringing this bold new work to the U.S. The play will be performed in rep, with two actors cast in each role who will rotate through the performance run.
The cast features Bramble ensemble member Suzy Krueckeberg, along with Christopher Acevedo, Noelle Oh, and Katie Bevil. Understudies are Lawrence Eirik Green and Molly Clemente.
The production team, led by director Devon Hayakawa, includes Alishiana Uyao, stage manager; Lucie Greene, scenic and props designer; Josephine Everett, Costume Designer; Henry Toohey, lighting designer; Heath Hays, sound designer; Faramade F. Oladapo, production manager; Gabriela Diaz, artistic producer; EJ Larrick, assistant stage manager; and Britta Schied, assistant director.
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