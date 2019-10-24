Cast and Crew Announced for Citadel's ANNIE

Citadel Theatre Company has announced casting for its 2019 holiday season production of the ever-popular family favorite ANNIE - the story of Little Orphan Annie and her new home with the uber-rich Daddy Warbucks. The CHICAGO TRIBUNE once called this musical comedy based on the long-running comic strip LITTLE ORPHAN ANNIE one of the best family musicals ever penned." It ran for nearly six years in its initial Broadway production and has twice been revived on Broadway. It was also adapted as a popular feature film and network television special. Frequent Citadel director Robert D. Estrin, who helmed last year's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT and the Jeff Award-winning THE EXPLORERS CLUB, will direct a cast of professional musical theater performers alongside an ensemble of local children as the orphans. ANNIE will open on November 22 and run through December 22, 2019, following two previews on November 20 and 21. Press opening is Friday, November 22 at 8:00 pm.



Alternating in the title role will be Sophie Kaegi, who has had roles in AN INSPECTOR CALLS (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), ELF THE MUSICAL (Paramount Theatre), and INTO THE WOODS (Writers Theatre); and Kayla Norris, whose credits include such leading roles as Dorothy In THE WIZ REMIX, Mulan in MULAN JR., and Young Nala in LION KING JR.. Playing Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks will be John B. Boss, seen recently as Joseph Pulitzer in NEWSIES at Timber Lake Playhouse, on tour with THE PRODUCERS as Roger DeBris, and as Daddy Murphy in BoHo Theatre's Chicago premiere of BRIGHT STAR. Citadel Theatre co-founder and Actors Equity member Ellen Phelps will play the orphanage mistress Miss Hannigan while Kyle Ryan and Becca Duff will create the roles of the conniving Rooster Hannigan and Lily St. Regis.

Two groups of young performers will alternate as the other orphans under Miss Hannigan's care: Isabel Ackerman (Kate), Lila Bahng (Molly), Shelly Berry (July), Emiko Chichester (Pepper), Sara Deodhar (Tessie), Jocelyn Goldman (Duffy), Cate Gordon (Duffy), Allison Gregorio (Pepper), Nora Hubert (Kate), Sammy Menapace (Tessie), Everleigh Murphy (Molly), and Sophia Smith (July).

The adult cast also includes John Benischek (Lt. Ward, Jimmy Johnson, Judge, Secretary of State), Abby Boegh (Dog Catcher, Annette, a Boylan Sister, Ensemble), Bill Chamberlain (Roosevelt), Jonah Cochin (Dog Catcher, Star-To-Be, Ensemble), Rachel Guth (Star-To-Be, a Boylan Sister, Ensemble), Jimmy Hogan (Bert Healy, Louis Howe, Ensemble), Emily Lewis (Cecille, Ensemble), Rebecca Marowitz (Female Swing), Nicky Mendelsohn (Bundles, Eddie, Fred McCracken, Kaltenborn, Man 2), Chamaya Moody (Grace Farrell), David Moreland (Drake, Henry Morganthau, Ensemble), Alexander Rubin (Sound Effects Man, Ickes, Ensemble), Laureen Siciliano (Mrs. Pugh, Ensemble), Alison Stake (Mrs. Greer, a Boylan Sister, Frances Perkins, Ensemble, Dance Captain), Shaina Summerville (Female Swing).



The design and production team includes: Eric Luchen (scenic design), Diane D. Fairchild (lighting design), Patty Halajian (costume design), Bob Boxer (sound design), Samantha Theilman (props design), Linda Andrews (wigs and hair design), Ellen Phelps (Production Manager), Samantha Tink (Stage Manager), Mary Kate McAlpine (Assistant Stage Manager), Lee Moore (Scenic Charge Artist), Jill Litwin (Child & Dog Supervisor), Evan Sposato (Master Carpenter), Dana Palka (stage crew), Jeffrey Gedes (Dramaturg, Audition Coordinator, Production Assistant to the Program).

Citadel Theatre is located at 300 S. Waukegan Rd., Lake Forest, IL. Tickets for ANNIE are now on sale at Tickets available online at www.citadeltheatre.org or by phone at 847-735-8554, ext. 1.





