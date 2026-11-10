Cast and Creative Team Set for FLYING MONKEYS World Premiere at Redtwist Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Redtwist Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for this added special engagement to its 2026 - 2027 season, the world premiere of Flying Monkeys, produced in collaboration with the New Theatre Project, December 6 - January 17, 2027, by L.C. Bernadine and directed by Robert Falls, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The running time is 100 minutes, with no intermission.

Chicago is a city where, when all goes well, theater happens at every scale. Just weeks after Robert Falls directed Don Giovanni at the almost 3,500-seat Lyric Opera of Chicago, Falls directs Flying Monkeys, a new play by Chicago playwright L.C. Bernadine, at Edgewater’s Redtwist Theatre, an intimate venue of just over 35 seats.

Flying Monkeys follows two transport agents working in the so-called “troubled teen industry.” Hired by a desperate mother, they arrive in the middle of the night to legally take her 15-year-old daughter from her home and deliver her to a residential treatment program across the country. What begins as a job governed by contracts and procedure becomes increasingly complicated as everyone involved is forced to confront what they believe desperation can justify.

The cast of Flying Monkeys includes Skylar McClure (she/her, Gina); Anne Trodden (she/her, Kinnie); Ethan Cerros (he/him, Tim); Drew Longo (he/him, Blayber); Macaria Chaparro Martinez* (they/she, Nash); Alexandria Bressette (she/her, Gina U/S); Caitlin Jemison (she/her, Kinnie U/S); Samuel Yoder (he/him, Tim U/S); Ben Auxier (he/him, Blayber U/S) and Maddy Hudson (she/her, Nash U/S).

The creative team of Flying Monkeys includes L.C Bernadine (she/her, playwright); Robert Falls (he/him, director); Emily Blanquera (she/her, assistant director); Sofie Schmeltzer* (they/them, stage manager); Kat Coyle (she/her, violence coordinator); A Inn Doo (she/her, scenic designer); Nicholas Bartleson (he/him, props designer); Eric Watkins (he/him, lighting designer); Kat Poon (she/her, Costume Designer); Ethan Korvne (he/him, composer & sound designer); Jeff Brain* (he/him, technical director); Charlie Tolbert (they/them, scenic charge artist); Ruby Lowe (they/she, master electrician): Joshua Servantez* (he/him, casting director) and Dusty Brown (they/them, executive artistic director).

*denotes Redtwist Theatre ensemble member

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming