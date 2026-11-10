 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Cast and Creative Team Set for FLYING MONKEYS World Premiere at Redtwist Theatre

Performances will run December 6 - January 17, 2027.

By:
Cast and Creative Team Set for FLYING MONKEYS World Premiere at Redtwist Theatre

Redtwist Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for this added special engagement to its 2026 - 2027 season, the world premiere of Flying Monkeys, produced in collaboration with the New Theatre Project, December 6 - January 17, 2027, by L.C. Bernadine and directed by Robert Falls, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The running time is 100 minutes, with no intermission. 

Chicago is a city where, when all goes well, theater happens at every scale. Just weeks after Robert Falls directed Don Giovanni at the almost 3,500-seat Lyric Opera of Chicago, Falls directs Flying Monkeys, a new play by Chicago playwright L.C. Bernadine, at Edgewater’s Redtwist Theatre, an intimate venue of just over 35 seats. 

Flying Monkeys follows two transport agents working in the so-called “troubled teen industry.” Hired by a desperate mother, they arrive in the middle of the night to legally take her 15-year-old daughter from her home and deliver her to a residential treatment program across the country. What begins as a job governed by contracts and procedure becomes increasingly complicated as everyone involved is forced to confront what they believe desperation can justify.

The cast of Flying Monkeys includes Skylar McClure (she/her, Gina); Anne Trodden (she/her, Kinnie); Ethan Cerros (he/him, Tim); Drew Longo (he/him, Blayber); Macaria Chaparro Martinez* (they/she, Nash); Alexandria Bressette (she/her, Gina U/S); Caitlin Jemison (she/her, Kinnie U/S); Samuel Yoder (he/him, Tim U/S); Ben Auxier (he/him, Blayber U/S) and Maddy Hudson (she/her, Nash U/S).

The creative team of Flying Monkeys includes L.C Bernadine (she/her, playwright); Robert Falls (he/him, director); Emily Blanquera (she/her, assistant director); Sofie Schmeltzer* (they/them, stage manager); Kat Coyle (she/her, violence coordinator); A Inn Doo (she/her, scenic designer); Nicholas Bartleson (he/him, props designer); Eric Watkins (he/him, lighting designer); Kat Poon (she/her, Costume Designer); Ethan Korvne (he/him, composer & sound designer); Jeff Brain* (he/him, technical director); Charlie Tolbert (they/them, scenic charge artist); Ruby Lowe (they/she, master electrician): Joshua Servantez* (he/him, casting director) and Dusty Brown (they/them, executive artistic director).  

*denotes Redtwist Theatre ensemble member

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Redtwist Theatre
Upcoming Shows
One-On-Wednesday
9/17 - 5/30/2027
Twisted Tuesday New Play Readings
9/17 - 5/30/2027
Recent Articles
Review: PRAYER CIRCLE at Redtwist Theatre
Review: PRAYER CIRCLE at Redtwist Theatre
9/22/2026
Photos: First Look At PRAYER CIRCLE Presented By Redtwist Theatre
Photos: First Look At PRAYER CIRCLE Presented By Redtwist Theatre
9/20/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS

Adirondack Chair Circle in Chicago Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
Million Dollar Quartet in Chicago Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
The Christmas Carol in Chicago The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
When We Were Young and Unafraid in Chicago When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf in Chicago for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/08-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
It's a Wonderful Life in Chicago It's a Wonderful Life
Overshadowed Theatrical Productions (11/27-12/19)
RCSA presents The Santa Switch in Chicago RCSA presents The Santa Switch
Raue Center for the Arts (11/20-12/06)
James and the Giant Peach (TYA) in Chicago James and the Giant Peach (TYA)
Overshadowed Theatrical Productions (1/22-2/06)
Oh, Mary! in Chicago Oh, Mary!
CIBC Theatre (1/19-2/07)
Elton Rhon in Chicago Elton Rhon
Raue Center for the Arts (5/07-5/07)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets