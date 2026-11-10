Cast Set for ROMEO Y JULIETA, Bilingual Miami Adaptation at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

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Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) revealed the cast and creative team for Romeo y Julieta, Karen Zacarías and Henry Godinez's bilingual adaptation of Shakespeare's classic. Victor Musoni and Clarisa Gomez Rodriguez star as Romeo and Julieta, leading a talented cast that features Charín Álvarez, Debo Balogun, Jean Claudio, Laura Crotte, John Drea, Lucy Godinez, Colin Huerta, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Sandor Menendez, James Vincent Meredith, Claudia Quesada, and Christopher Llewyn Ramirez. Directed by Godinez, the dynamic 90-minute production is performed in both English and Spanish with projected bilingual translation and runs January 29–March 14 in the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater.

Pasión. Venganza. Tragedia. Romeo meets Julieta and their love shakes the very soul of the worlds they thought they knew. Shakespeare's classic tale of star-crossed young lovers from feuding families is transported to Miami in the early 1960s, as an influx of Cuban exiles find their dreams of returning to their homeland at odds with the reality of their new home. As conflict escalates between the Montescos and Capuletas, the young couple defy the enmity between their families and the prejudices of their community—only to discover that love is the true universal language.

In the role of Romeo, Victor Musoni returns to CST after Rome Sweet Rome. His Chicago credits include Theater of the Mind and Toni Stone at Goodman Theatre, Fat Ham at Definition Theatre and Goodman Theatre, and Miz Martha at Steppenwolf Theatre. Clarisa Gomez Rodriguez makes her CST debut as Julieta. A Northwestern University student, her credits include Man of La Mancha and In the Time of the Butterflies at the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts.

The company also includes Charín Álvarez as Lady Capuleta, Debo Balogun as Mercutio, Jean Claudio as Peter, Laura Crotte as the Nurse, John Drea as Friar Laurence, Lucy Godinez as Balthasar, Colin Huerta as Tybalt, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta as Paris, Sándor Menéndez as Capuleta, James Vincent Meredith as the Prince, Claudia Quesada as Lady Montesco/Apothecary, and Christopher Llewyn Ramirez as Benvolio.

A Havana native, director Henry Godinez is a co-founder of Teatro Vista and the Sabl Resident Director at Goodman Theatre, where he most recently directed Inherit the Wind, Fannie, and American Mariachi. He returns to Chicago Shakespeare, where he first appeared in 1989 in Barbara Gaines' Cymbeline, and went on to perform in ten productions as well as to direct 2022's highly acclaimed Measure for Measure.

Godinez is joined on the creative team by Scenic Designer Sotirios Livaditis, Costume Designer Raquel Adorno, Lighting Designer María-Cristina Fusté, Sound Designers Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen, Fight/Intimacy Choreographer Chels Morgan, as well as Associate Scenic Designer A Inn Doo, Associate Costume Designer Mackenzie Mitchell, Production Stage Manager Rolando Linanres, and Assistant Stage Manager Maydi Diaz Vazquez.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater serves more students and teachers than any theater in Chicago. In addition to public performances, Romeo y Julieta will be the centerpiece of the Theater's student matinee series—welcoming 14,000+ students and educators to 26 dedicated school performances throughout the run.

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