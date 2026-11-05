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Cast Set for JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Goodman Theatre

Mea Allen, Kason Chesky, Isabella Star LaBlanc and Daniel Petzold lead the cast.

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Cast Set for JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Goodman Theatre

The Chicago premiere of Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor Is the Villain will be presented at The Goodman Theatre.Marti Lyons makes her Goodman directing debut, returning to the play after helming its 2022 world premiere at Studio Theatre in Washington, D.C. The principal cast includes Mea Allen (The Village Theatre's All Nighter), Kason Chesky (Red Theater's The Seagull), Isabella Star LaBlanc (HBO's True Detective), Jack Lancaster (Swing State), Katherine Mallen Kupferer (Independent Film Company's Mouse), Felicia Oduh (Covenant), Audrey Parker (Guthrie Theatre's Louisa May Alcott's Little Women), Daniel Petzold (The Public's Sally & Tom) and Ani Tonoyan (Theatre Latté Da's Indecent). Understudies will be announced at a later date.

 John Proctor Is the Villain—a co-production with Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis—appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre January 23 – February 21. Opening Night is February 1.

Fueled by pop music, optimism and fury, five young women are about to light up some of the darkest secrets of their one-stoplight town. Heroes, villains and who gets blamed when the hysteria starts are up for debate in this unflinching perspective of a generation staking its claim.

Cast Set for JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Goodman Theatre Image

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