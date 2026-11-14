Carson Rammelt to Receive Actors Training Center 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award at Winter Cabaret

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Actors Training Center proudly names Nathan Salstone to receive its Distinguished Alumni Award at ATC's Winter Fundraiser: an Alumni Cabaret at Hey Nonny in downtown Arlington Heights on December 17, 2026. Tickets are available here.

About Carson Rammelt

Carson Rammelt, also known as SIXFOOT 5, is a record producer, songwriter, and composer whose work moves between the worlds of recorded music, film, television, and the stage. With more than 160 songs produced and co-written for artists spanning Broadway, television, and the signed and independent music worlds, his work in Pop Music has traveled from the recording studio to some of the world's most celebrated stages and screens. In 2024, Nicky Doll performed 'I Had a Dream,' co-written by SIXFOOT 5, during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. His music has also appeared across major television series, including Netflix's Love Is Blind and RuPaul's Drag Race. His work in film includes the feature Lady Like, and short films Life of Riley and Into The Bloo. His work and collaborations have received recognition from Billboard, MTV, and PEOPLE Magazine. Before the recording studio became his primary stage, SIXFOOT 5 began in musical theatre, a foundation that continues to shape his creative language. Its traditions of character, spectacle, performance, and narrative remain embedded in his work. For SIXFOOT 5, records and screen are not separate disciplines. They are different expressions of the same craft: storytelling through sound.

About ATC's Distinguished Alumni Award

Actors Training Center's Distinguished Alumni Award has been awarded to Tony Award Winner JJ Maley in 2024 at ATC's 2024 Gala: I See Stars, and to Broadway Performer Nathan Salstone in 2025 at ATC's previous Alumni Cabaret. The Distinguished Alumni Award was created to acknowledge ATC alumni flourishing as professionals in the performing arts, as well as recognize ATC's commitment to upholding its mission of training to work at or above the industry standard.

About the Event

The 2026 Alumni Cabaret performers feature ATC students from the past 19 years, including: Carson Rammelt, Elizabeth Baker, Julia Frances, Jay Hsu, Campbell Krausen, Rae Lindenberg, Jane Nuich, Ericka Pugliese, Ramman Takhsh, Enzo Ventura, Jacqueline Willer, Matthew Williamson, and Cameron Wise.

Attendees are invited to Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights on December 17th for an evening filled with songs and stories from all across the Broadway repertoire and stories from the journeys of performers who trained with ATC's award-winning musical theatre, acting, and comedy divisions over the last 19 years.

More About ATC's Notable Alumni

ATC's Notable Alumni are featured on its Wall of Fame at https://actorstrainingcenter.org/wall-of-fame/.

About Actors Training Center

Actors Training Center's mission is to ignite passion for the performing arts at all ages and to give students a platform to use their art to effect meaningful change in their communities and the world around them. For more information, visit www.actorstrainingcenter.com.

Actors Training Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

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