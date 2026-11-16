BrightSide Theatre to Stage THE SECRET GARDEN IN CONCERT With Cast and Creative Team Announced

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BrightSide Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its concert performance of THE SECRET GARDEN. The musical, based the ever-popular novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, opened on Broadway in 1991 and has enjoyed worldwide popularity ever since. BrightSide Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass will direct, with Phil Videckis as music director and Kurt Ottinger providing lighting design. THE SECRET GARDEN will be performed in the Madden Theatre at North Central College from January 8-17, 2027. Press opening will be Friday, January 8, 2027.

With music by Lucy Simon, and lyrics and book by Marsha Norman adapted from the 1911 novel, THE SECRET GARDEN follows the story of Mary Lennox, an orphaned ten-year-old girl who is sent from India to live with her grieving widowed uncle in England. The uncle has closed off the garden in which his wife died, but when Mary, her cousin Colin, and their neighbor Dickon secretly restore it, they find it has healing powers. The leading role of Mary will be played at evening and Sunday matinee performances by Elena Caldarolla of Wheaton, and by Claire Baldwin of Glen Ellyn at Saturday matinees. Elena played the title character in ANNIE for City Lights Theatre this past summer and Poppy in TROLLS JR for BrightSide Youth Theatre Project this fall. Caleb Scheetz, a seventh grader from Inverness whose credits include Gavroche in LES MIS and Young Simba in THE LION KING, will play Mary's sickly cousin Colin Craven at evening performances and Sunday matinees. Shaan Kaiserani of Kenilworth will be Colin at Saturday matinees. Wesley Diener of Chicago will be Dickon.

Edward McClennan, a veteran of BrightSide's productions of JESUS CHRIST SSUPERSTAR and CHESS IN CONCERT will be Mary's uncle, Archibald Craven, who is mourning the loss of his late wife Lily. David Pfenninger, making his BrightSide debut, has been cast as Archibald's brother Dr. Neville Craven, a physician who cares for Colin and stands to inherit the estate if Colin dies. Julie Ann Kornak of Naperville, whose most recent BrightSide roles include Carlotta in 2026's PHANTOM IN CONCERT and Emma in JEKYLL AND HYDE IN CONCERT, will play Archibald's late wife Lily.

The cast will also include Stan Austin of Winfield as Ben Weatherstaff, Michelle Bolliger of Winfield as Jane, Mary Elliott of Aurora as Mrs. Metlock and understudy for Rose, Chris Frewen-Peña of Bolingbrook as Lieutenant Shaw and understudy for Dickon, Melanie Frewen-Peña of Bolingbrook as Claire Holmes and understudy for Martha, Matt Frye of Chicago as Lieutenant Wright, Alexandria Irby of Chicago as Mrs. Winthrop, Anjali Asokan Karia as Ayah, Pratik Mamtora of Streamwood as Fakir, Myles Mattsey of New Lenox as Captain Lennox and understudy for Archibald, Ryan Morton of Yorkville as Major Holmes and understudy for Neville, Emily Sherman of Chicago as Alice, Luiza Vitucci of Chicago as Martha, and Sadie Wynne of Bolingbrook as Rose.

Tickets are $37.00 for adults and $32.00 for students and seniors. Three-show Season Subscriptions are $107.50 for adults and $92.50 for seniors and students. Individual show and season tickets are on sale now at www.BrightSidetheatre.com or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497).

LISTING INFORMATION

THE SECRET GARDEN IN CONCERT

Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman

Music by Lucy Simon

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Director: BrightSide Theatre Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass

Music Direction: Phil Videckis

January 8 - 17, 2027

Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30pm | Sat & Sun @ 2pm

Press Opening Friday, January 8, 2027

Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave, Naperville 60540

Tickets are $37.00 for adults and $32.00 for students and seniors, on sale now at www.BrightSidetheatre.com or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497).

Concert performance of the enchanting classic of children's literature, reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Bookwriter/lyricist Marsha Norman. Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the 'Dreamers,' spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing THE SECRET GARDEN's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

BIOS

Jeffrey Cass (Artistic Director, Director) is a Joseph Jefferson Award Nominee and has successfully directed over 30 Productions for BrightSide Theatre, most recently THE PRODUCERS, PRIVATE LIVES, PHANTOM IN CONCERT, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, PIPPIN, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, CHESS IN CONCERT, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and GYPSY. He also played 'Edna' in BST's production of HAIRSPRAY. He holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theater Performance from Roosevelt University. He previously served as the Producing Director for Circle Theatre where he directed eight productions, including THE WHO'S TOMMY (six Joseph Jefferson Nominations including Best Musical and Best Director).

Marsha Norman (Book and Lyrics) is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, librettist, and screenwriter whose work has earned some of theatre's highest honors. She won the 1983 Pulitzer Prize, Drama Desk Award, and Blackburn Prize for her landmark play 'NIGHT, MOTHER. Her musical theatre credits include the Tony Award-winning book for THE SECRET GARDEN and the Tony-nominated book for THE COLOR PURPLE.

Norman's work spans stage, film, and television, including writing for HBO's IN TREATMENT, for which she received a Peabody Award. Other notable plays include GETTING OUT, TRAVELER IN THE DARK, and THE MASTER BUTCHER'S SINGING CLUB. Her screenwriting credits include the film adaptation of 'NIGHT, MOTHER and numerous television movies.

Lucy Simon (Composer) was an acclaimed composer whose gift for transforming words into music began in childhood when she set a poem to melody for a school assignment. As part of a folk-singing duo with her sister, Carly Simon, she recorded that song, 'Wynken, Blynken and Nod,' which became a chart hit.

Simon made Broadway history with THE SECRET GARDEN, becoming only the third woman to compose the score for a Broadway musical. The beloved production earned her a Tony Award nomination and remains one of the most cherished musicals of its generation. Her many honors include Grammy Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and the 2018 Samuel French Award for Sustained Excellence in American Theater.

Her additional work includes the Broadway musical DOCTOR ZHIVAGO, as well as award-winning music for film and television. Throughout her career, Simon was celebrated for her ability to create deeply emotional musical landscapes that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

ABOUT BRIGHTSIDE THEATRE

BrightSide Theatre (Jeffrey Cass, Artistic Director and Julie Ann Kornak, Executive Director) is committed to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. A unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform the community inhabit BrightSide's stage. For more information on BrightSide Theatre, please visit www.BrightSidetheatre.com.







See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone