BrightSide Theatre Youth Project Opens Registration for HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON THE MUSICAL, JR.

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BrightSide Theatre Youth Project has opened registrations for participation in its upcoming production of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON THE MUSICAL, JR. – a stage adaptation of the popular Dreamworks films that will be presented February 12, 13, 19 and 20. Participation is open to children ages 8-18.

The registration form and further information about the rehearsal and performance schedules can be found on the BrightSide Theatre Youth Project registration page. Auditions will be held on Saturday, December 5 from 10 am to 1 pm and on Sunday, December 6 from 1-3 pm. Roles will be assigned based on an audition after registration and fees are paid. Registration fees are $475.00 per student and sibling discounts are available. There will be no refunds based on casting decisions.

Auditions and rehearsals will be held at BrightSide Theatre's rehearsal studio, 1989 University Lane, Unit D, Lisle, Illinois. Performances will be at Yellow Box Theatre, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville.

Participants will learn the art of musical theatre acting, including what it means to be a character and how to portray their character through dialogue, choreography, and song. In this program, children work directly with professional directors, musical directors, choreographers, designers, and artists to develop their own theatrical skills. The program's staff has worked or currently works with professional theatres including Paramount Arts Center, First Folio, Chicago Shakespeare, Broadway in Chicago, and Drury Lane Oak Brook.

Based on the DreamWorks Animation hit, HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON JR. brings fire-breathing action, epic adventure and big laughs to the stage. Hiccup is a young Viking who defies tradition and befriends one of his deadliest foes – a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes fight against the odds to save both their worlds in this wonderful theatrical adaptation. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 14, in time to make great stocking stuffers to introduce youth to theatre where kids perform for kids.

ABOUT BRIGHTSIDE THEATRE AND BRIGHTSIDE THEATRE YOUTH PROJECT

BrightSide Theatre Youth Project is guided by the belief that involvement in arts programs increases the development in children on both an academic and social scale while building self-esteem.

BrightSide Theatre (Jeffrey Cass, Artistic Director and Julie Ann Kornak, Executive Director) is committed to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. A unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform the community inhabit BrightSide's stage. For more information on BrightSide Theatre, please visit www.BrightSidetheatre.com.

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