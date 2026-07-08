BOLEROS DE NOCHE to Return to Chicago for Hispanic Heritage Month

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Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Boleros De Noche, the acclaimed musical series returning to the Windy City after its successful Chicago debut in 2025.

Already a beloved tradition in Los Angeles, where the concert series has celebrated the timeless legacy of bolero music for the past 10 years and welcomed more than 20,000 attendees, the 2nd Annual Boleros De Noche in Chicago promises an unforgettable evening of romance, nostalgia, and musical tradition.

Headlining the evening is Grammy Award-winning Chicana musician, composer, and feminist music scholar Martha Gonzalez, accompanied by acclaimed Venezuelan pianist Marco Antonio Godoy. Together, they will perform a selection of beloved bolero classics and audience favorites.

Trio Voz Bohemia is a Los Angeles-based trío romántico rooted in the traditions of bolero and ranchera music. Comprised of Mary Alfaro Velasco, Jesús Gudiño, and Ray Gudiño, the multigenerational ensemble honors the legacy of the classic trío while embracing the rich musical influences of Los Angeles, México, Latinoamérica, and beyond. Dedicated to preserving and sharing the bolero tradition, Voz Bohemia performs timeless classics alongside original compositions for audiences of all ages.

"City of Chicago, we're honored to return to the Windy City to celebrate the timeless tradition of bolero music and the stories, memories, and emotions it carries across generations. Boleros De Noche was created to provide a space where this cherished genre can be preserved, celebrated, and shared with both longtime fans and new audiences alike." Roberto Carlos, Founder & Creative Director of Boleros De Noche

For a decade, Boleros De Noche, an annual music event series launched in 2015 as an effort to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American bolero music in Los Angeles. Since its launch, Boleros De Noche has presented over 15 successful concerts featuring international and local artists. All our events combined have impacted

more than 15,000 people.

Over the past three years, Boleros De Noche has reached several major milestones. Our advocacy efforts were recognized by the City of Los Angeles, which officially declared August 1st as Día del Bolero. Among more than 500 applicants for the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant, Boleros De Noche was selected as one of only 40 recipients, honoring our meaningful contributions to the Los Angeles performing arts sector.

During this time, the series sold out multiple performances at the Ford Theatre, featuring Grammy Award- winning artists like Gaby Moreno and Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia. In 2025, Boleros De Noche expanded nationally, welcoming 1,700 attendees at the Chicago Symphony Center and sold out shows in Los Angeles.

This genre has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, highlighting its status as a global treasure.

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