My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
BABY DADDY CHRONICLES - THE RETURN To Play Baer Theater
The performance will take place on December 5th.
Baby Daddy Chronicles - The Return, an original stage play by playwright Brandee Dyson and presented by Thycke Girl Productions, returns to the stage on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at the Baer Theater, Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W. 111th St., Chicago, IL 60643 (111th & Bell Ave). Doors open at 6:00 p.m., the play begins at 7:00 p.m., with a pre-show celebration to start the evening. Adults only.
Baby Daddy Chronicles is not the baby daddy drama audiences think they know. The roles are completely reversed - and what unfolds from there is hilarious and heartfelt.
Audiences raved about the production, calling it a great script and comedic stress relief, with many saying they needed the laughter. The encore brings that same energy back for a holiday night out that is more than a stage play: a full evening of laughter, community, and culture, supporting Black theater and the arts in Chicago.
The cast features Willie Larkin, KiShana Ector, Leonard Williams, Raquel Wells, Wesley Perkins, Paige Ryan, AJ Johnson, Stormy "Vocals" Martin, Adam Crowder, Nakia Stidhum, and Demetrius LoveJoy. Yolanda Givens is Executive Producer and Co-Director. Trina Jackson is Stage Director.
Tickets are $35-$75 at tgp.simpletix.com. Groups save: a group of 6 saves $125 with promo code CREW at checkout. Groups of more than 6 should contact the producers for an additional discount. Groups will have reserved seats together and will be acknowledged in the playbill.
About Thycke Girl Productions
Thycke Girl Productions presents original stage plays and live storytelling rooted in Chicago's South Side arts community. Baby Daddy Chronicles - The Return is its latest encore production, produced by Yolanda Givens, Executive Producer and Co-Director.
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