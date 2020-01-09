Antonia Vivino Stars In HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL At Simi-Arts

Antonia Vivino, stars as the lead character Veronia Sawyer in the popular "Heathers:The Musical," opening tomorrow, Friday, January 10 at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.Presented by Studio C Performing Arts Studio.

Heathers: The Musical will play January 10-18, 2020 at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center (3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, California). Ticket information here: http://simi-arts.org/events.aspx?event=451.

Heathers: The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High School. When Veronica is unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that while it might kill to be a nobody, it's murder being a somebody. Wickedly funny and with dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, Desperate Housewives) and Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde), Heathers: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt and homicidal pop rock musical based on the 1988 cult hit film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Produced by Kristi Reed and Cassie Silva. Directed by Elle Mclemore and Nick Womack. Choreographed by Keenon Hooks. Musical Direction by Jan Roper.

For additional information on Antonia, visit the Sisters website, www.vivinosisters.com.





