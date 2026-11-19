"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Anne & Mark Burnell to Stage EVE OF THE EVE Chicago Musical Celebration at the Epiphany Center
the evening takes place at Epiphany Hall, with performers from Chicago's singing community sharing the stage.
Chicago duo Anne & Mark Burnell invite audiences to skip the New Year's Eve crowds and start celebrating early at Anne & Mark Burnell's Eve of the Eve, Wednesday, December 30, 2026, at 7:30 PM at Epiphany Center for the Arts – Epiphany Hall, 201 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago.
Now in its 23rd year, Eve of the Eve brings together an exciting lineup of Chicago singers and performers for one night of Broadway, cabaret, pop, jazz, blues and comedy. The evening combines great music, laughter, unexpected collaborations and the festive spirit of New Year's Eve—one night early.
New Year's Eve has become one of the busiest—and most expensive—nights of the year to go out. Restaurants and clubs fill up, prices rise, reservations become harder to find, and everyone seems to decide at once that December 31 is the night to celebrate. Musicians know it's a dicey night to go out and party. In fact, they never go out out on New Year's.
Anne & Mark thought, "Why not throw the party one night earlier?"
That idea became Eve of the Eve—a celebration on the “off night,” when audiences can get dressed up, go out, hear music, socialize, and enjoy a night on the town without the crowds and pressure of December 31. Over the years, the event has also become a natural industry night for Chicago's musicians, singers, performers and hospitality professionals, many of whom are working on New Year's Eve.
Created and hosted by Anne & Mark Burnell, Eve of the Eve has grown into an annual gathering that showcases the community of Chicago's singers. It started in restaurants such as the Big House, Pegasus in Greek Town, Chestnut Bar & Grill, Drew's on Halsted, and has grown to Rhapsody Theater, and this year's celebration at Epiphany Center for the Arts in Epiphany Hall.
Anne & Mark kick off the set with bassist Glenn DeMichele. Known for their innovative vocal jazz arrangements, they bring more than three decades of stage chemistry to their own performances. The evening moves freely between musical styles, with singers taking on songs from Broadway, cabaret, pop, jazz and blues, along with other surprises. The result is less a traditional concert than a musical party—a chance for performers to share the stage and audiences to discover something unexpected.
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