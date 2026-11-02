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American English to Celebrate New Year's Eve With Beatles Tribute at Raue Center

American English will perform the group's catalog of hits in a New Year's Eve concert at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

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American English to Celebrate New Year's Eve With Beatles Tribute at Raue Center

Celebrate New Year's Eve with the music that transformed a generation when American English takes the stage at Raue Center For The Arts on Thursday, December 31, 2026, at 7 PM.

In their electrifying new production, 'Songs That Changed The World,' American English delivers a powerful live tribute to the legendary catalog of The Beatles. Audiences will experience a dynamic journey through the groundbreaking anthems and timeless classics that reshaped music history and continue to influence artists and fans across the globe.

From the early days of Beatlemania to the band's most innovative recordings, this unforgettable performance captures the spirit, sound, and cultural impact of one of the greatest bands of all time. Perfect for fans of all ages, this New Year's Eve celebration promises nostalgia, energy, and world-class musicianship.

RaueNOW Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee! Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL

 

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