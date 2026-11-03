AN EVENING WITH GARY SINISE at the McAninch Arts Center Will Benefit Disabled Veterans

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“An Evening with Gary Sinise,' Author of 'Graceful Warrior' will be presented at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) located on the campus of College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd. Monday, Nov. 23 at

6:30 p.m. Sinise, an award-winning actor, New York Times bestselling author and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, joins in a conversation about his newest book exploring the profound themes of love, unexpected loss, enduring faith, and the remarkable resilience of the human spirit. Nationally acclaimed theater director and current Artistic Director of Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre Michael Unger moderates. All proceeds will go to benefit WSFDV and disabled veterans in the community.

“Graceful Warrior: The True Story of a Son, a Father, and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through” is a tribute to his Sinise's son Mac, a gifted musician, composer and beloved soul, whose faith, creativity, humor, compassion and quiet strength inspired everyone around him. 'When Mac was diagnosed with a rare cancer, we walked a road no parent or family ever wants to travel,' says Sinise. 'But what I witnessed in him –his strength, faith and love—left a mark on my heart that I carry with me every day. I wrote this book to honor him, his mother, his sisters, and to share what he taught me about resilience, hope, and living fully, even in the face of a life-threatening battle.'

Tickets

West Suburban Foundation for Disabled Veterans (WSFDV) presents “An Evening with Gary Sinise,' Author of 'Graceful Warrior'” at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) located on the campus of College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd. Tickets: $150; special pricing for COD Students, Military/Veterans and MAC Subscriber discounts available by contacting the MAC Box Office.

All attendees will receive a pre-signed copy of “Graceful Warrior: The True Story of a Son, a Father, and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through.” All proceeds benefit WSFDV and disabled veterans in the community.

To purchase tickets or for more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.

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