"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A CHRISTMAS STORY To Be Presented By Playnfield Players
The beloved holiday classic will come to life onstage for a three-performance engagement.
Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker wants just one thing under the tree: an official Red Ryder BB gun. From December 18 through December 20, the Plainfield Arts Community Theater (PACT): Playnfield Players bring A Christmas Story to the stage for a three-show run. Complete with the glowing "Major Award" leg lamp, a triple-dog-dare at the frozen light pole, and that infamous pink bunny suit, it's a festive, nostalgic night of theater for the whole family.
'I am so excited and honored to be producing Playnfield Players' third winter holiday show, 'A Christmas Story,'' said Carl Gilmore, show producer and PACT board member. 'I know that from the foundation we have built in our previous shows, this will be another wonderful representation of the talented and dedicated theatrical artists who are creating not just a production, but a community.
'That community is made up of people who haven't always known one another but are now bonded through their collective act of bringing this particular show - in this place, with these people, for this audience - to life, creating memories for themselves and all those who are touched by it. To me, that's what community theatre is truly about, and I am enjoying this effort immensely - but I'm also already excited about what will be next and everything subsequent for years to come.'
Performances will run Friday, December 18: 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 19: 2:00 PM (Matinee) and Sunday, December 20: 2:00 PM (Matinee) at Plainfield Central High School auditorium 24120 Fort Beggs Dr. Plainfield IL. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for Students and Seniors.Box Office & Online Sales: Visit https://our.show/acs26.
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