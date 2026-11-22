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Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker wants just one thing under the tree: an official Red Ryder BB gun. From December 18 through December 20, the Plainfield Arts Community Theater (PACT): Playnfield Players bring A Christmas Story to the stage for a three-show run. Complete with the glowing "Major Award" leg lamp, a triple-dog-dare at the frozen light pole, and that infamous pink bunny suit, it's a festive, nostalgic night of theater for the whole family.

'I am so excited and honored to be producing Playnfield Players' third winter holiday show, 'A Christmas Story,'' said Carl Gilmore, show producer and PACT board member. 'I know that from the foundation we have built in our previous shows, this will be another wonderful representation of the talented and dedicated theatrical artists who are creating not just a production, but a community.

'That community is made up of people who haven't always known one another but are now bonded through their collective act of bringing this particular show - in this place, with these people, for this audience - to life, creating memories for themselves and all those who are touched by it. To me, that's what community theatre is truly about, and I am enjoying this effort immensely - but I'm also already excited about what will be next and everything subsequent for years to come.'

Performances will run Friday, December 18: 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 19: 2:00 PM (Matinee) and Sunday, December 20: 2:00 PM (Matinee) at Plainfield Central High School auditorium 24120 Fort Beggs Dr. Plainfield IL. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for Students and Seniors.Box Office & Online Sales: Visit https://our.show/acs26.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 4 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 5% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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