9th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival to Feature 100+ Shows and Events

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The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest of its kind in North America, has revealed the line-up for its 9th edition, January 20-31, 2027.

As before, the Festival will run 12 consecutive days, with shows and events popping up at dozens of venues large and small all across Chicago. Back bigger than ever, Festival goers can look forward to a huge array of puppet shows and experiences in 2027, including:

The Storyville Mosquito and Robot Dance Party

Fresh off his performance at United Center, Canadian sensation Kid Koala brings his multimedia magic to open the Festival with The Storyville Mosquito. While he’s in town, Kid Koala invites the entire family to show off their best robot dance moves at his all-ages morning Robot Dance Party, one show only!

Puppet Up!

It’s the Festival’s most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational show yet - the Chicago premiere of Puppet Up! Co-created by Brian Henson (Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island), Puppet Up! blends unhinged feats of improv comedy, the unparalleled skill of Henson puppeteers, and recreations of classic Henson pieces. This is big. Like, really big.

On Call

Climb in the back of an ambulance and go on a wild, 25-minute race against time through the streets of Chicago with On Call from Canada’s Théâtre à Bout Portant. This intense show is staged entirely inside a moving ambulance for just three spectators at a time, ten departures per day.

The Daemon and Stripes

Be the first to see The Daemon, a brand new, world premiere, genre-busting multimedia work exploring the fight to be human in a digital age from Chicago’s own Manual Cinema. Local puppeteer Myra Su will also debut Stripes, a new work featuring tabletop puppets built around barcode readers and light sensors. Both works are commissioned in part by the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival.

Compagnie Tchaïka

Take in three jaw-dropping works of puppet theater from Compagnie Tchaïka (Belgium/Chile), including Sisypholia, a free show featuring a modern-day Sisyphus rolling a giant ball of fast fashion through public spaces in Chicago.

International Productions and The Ramayana

See two incredible shows from Japan, three acclaimed productions from France, one work from Spain and another from Catalonia, along with two stop-motion film festivals from Scotland. Plus, from India comes a one-hour version and a seven-day ritual installation experience of The Ramayana featuring highly-skilled shadow puppet artists and live musicians.

ConCordis

Enjoy a gourmet dinner for 12 by acclaimed Chicago chef Christopher Sullivan, then step away for ConCordis, a short, private show for one featuring Brazilian puppet artist Nina Vogel, all staged at a private location in Wicker Park.

Nasty, Brutish & Short and Free Neighborhood Tour

2027 also marks the return of the always popular late-night puppet cabarets, Nasty, Brutish & Short. Throughout the festival, the Free Neighborhood Tour will bring Out With It, a family-friendly show from Chicago’s Rough House Puppet Arts, to venues and community spaces all over the city.

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