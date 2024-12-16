Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; ALICE BY HEART at Legacy Theater and Music Company Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shay Yara - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Holley Dagenhardt and Presley Smith - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

Danielle Comeau - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Allison Maree Starling - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

Matilyn Hull - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

Alanna Williamson - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 5%

Thao Nguyen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

Erin Leigh Knowles - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Angie Dolan - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

Zach Pfrimmer - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 4%

Emily Hunter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 4%

Shane Elks - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Elizabeth Creamer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Bradley Moore - RENT - Piedmont Players 3%

Sharlie Duncan - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Charlotte Dick - IN THE HEIGHTS - Hickory community theater 2%

Tod A Kubo - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Lisa Blanton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Donna K Owens - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 2%

Angie Dolan - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Rebecca White - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Statesville 2%

Elyse Rodriguez - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Rachel Peterson - ROGERS AND HAMERSTIEN’S CINDERELLA - Dilworth Players 2%

David T. Loudermilk - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Lisa Blanton - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Sims McLoughlin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 11%

Jessica Forwerck - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 10%

Mary Bolton - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Angie Dolan & Mary Bolton - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little theatre 5%

Daisy Neske - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Sarah Tysinger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 3%

Tara Raczenski & Dinny Forbes - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Mary Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

J. Ethan Henry - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Yvette Moten - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Beth Killion - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Beck Jones - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Emma Lee Kurts - ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 3%

Ashleigh Goff - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Beck Jones - GREASE - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Chelsea Retalic - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Aneesah Taylor - CLYDES - Brand New Sheriff Productions 2%

Colleen Smiley - RENT - Piedmont Players 2%

Chelsea Retallic - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Jackie Obando Carter - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Samantha Jemmott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Beck Jones - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Tara Raczenski - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 2%

Angeli Novio - THE THURSDAY NIGHT BRIDGE CIRCLE - Theatre Charlotte 2%



Best Dance Production

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 24%

THE NUTCRACKER - Belk 21%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Statesville 19%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 19%

ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 10%

AKWAABA - BNS Productions 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Forwerck - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 9%

Hannah Nuhfer - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

Jill Bloede - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 6%

Heather Fender - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

Angie Dolan - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 6%

Billy Ensley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 5%

Chad Edwards - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Little Theater of Winston-Salem 5%

Lauren Parker - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Elizabeth DeVault - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Shane Elks - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Zach Pfrimmer - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 4%

Heather Wilson-Bowlby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 3%

Amy Alvino - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 3%

Scott Daniel - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Ron Law - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 3%

J. Ethan Henry - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Bradley Moore - RENT - Piedmont Players Theatre 3%

Zachary Tarlton - RAGTIME - Queen City Concerts 3%

Tod Kubo - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Billy Ensley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Rod Oden - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Billy Ensley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Hilary Powell - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Nicholas Fuqua - BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Rod Oden - IN THE HEIGHTS - Hickory community theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 9%

Jessica Forwerck - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 9%

Bryan Rife - ODD COUPLE: FEMALE VERSION - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Christopher Donoghue - ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College 6%

Mark Pirolo - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 6%

Guillermo Jemmott - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Tom Hollis - LONG DAYS JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Rock Hill Theatre 4%

Bradley Moore - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 3%

Dennis Delamar - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Angie Flynn-McIver - WITCH - NC Stage Co 3%

Ron Law - BELLEVILLE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Ellen Pappas - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

CarlosAlexis Cruz & Michelle Medina Villalon - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Eric Seale - AIRNESS - Hickory community theater 2%

Skyler Goff - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Tori Carpenter - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Logan Flaherty - THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS - Piedmont Players 2%

Susan Proctor - EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Christopher Donoghue - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Belmont Abbey College 2%

Jill Bloede - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Belmont Abbey College 2%

Lark Bodner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Hickory community theater 2%

Sidney Horton - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Heather Wilson-Bowlby - CATCH THE BUTCHER - Post Mortem Players 1%

Raquel Oden - SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Corliss Hayes - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Theatre Charlotte 1%



Best Ensemble

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 5%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 4%

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

RAGTIME - Queen City Concerts 3%

RENT - Piedmont Players 3%

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

NARNIA - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lincoln Theatre Guild 2%

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT - The Green Room Community Theatre 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 2%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 2%

ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

9 TO 5 - High Point Community Theatre 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 1%

DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 1%

SHAKIN THE MESS OUTTA MISERY - Rock Hill Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Stanton - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 23%

Kayley Elswick - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Danielle Comeau - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Amy Alvino - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 6%

Bess Park - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

Jason Irons - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

CJ Barnwell - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Claire Daniel - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Alexandra Corbett - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Rod Oden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lee Street Theatre 2%

JP Woodey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Sean Ordway - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Destini Nichol Fleming - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Childs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Madeleine Anderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

Chris Timmons - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Charlotte 1%

Juan Leon - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 1%

Rod Oden - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Matt Walega - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little theatre 1%

Pete DeGregory - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little theatre 1%

Hannah Wien - GREASE - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Madison King - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Kelly Sandoval - SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Jennifer O'Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 1%

Matt Walega - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Blake Moran - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 13%

Chuck Taft - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 8%

Mary Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 8%

Christina Littlejohn - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Alesia Baker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 7%

Angela C Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 6%

Alex 'Moose' Harris - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 6%

Zachary Tarlton - RAGTIME - Queen City Concerts 5%

Patricia Sands - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Vicki Harvell - 9 TO 5 - Davidson community players 3%

Ellen Robison - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Drina Keen - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 3%

Gabrielle Tee - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

John Stafford - RENT - Piedmont Players 3%

Matthew Primm - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Nicholas Fuqua - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Ellen Robison - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Bradley Smith - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Matthew Primm - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Charlene Miranda Thomas - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL (2023) - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Jessica Cockroft - ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 2%

Pam Farnsworth - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Statesville 2%

Andrew Monroe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Raven Monroe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street 2%

James Meena - MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Belk 1%



Best Musical

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 8%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 7%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 4%

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 3%

ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 3%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Flat Rock Playhouse 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

NARNIA - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

RENT - Piedmont Players Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

RAGTIME - Booth Playhouse 2%

FUN HOME - Davidson community players 2%

DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 20%

ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 20%

A SIGN YOU WERE ALIVE - Hendersonville Theatre 16%

MY NAME IS JANE - Hendersonville Theatre 11%

THE THURSDAY NIGHT BRIDGE CIRCLE - Theatre Charlotte 10%

AKWAABA - BNS Productions 7%

THANKSGIVING 2016 - Charlotte’s off broadway 7%

THREADS: THE LORAY MILL MUSICAL - Wanderlust Productions 6%

LEAVING WATERMAINE - Charlotte conservatory theater 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Evynn Rose Grignon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 7%

Taylor Bechtold - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theater of Winston-Salem 6%

Jenni Canterbury - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 5%

Al Dollar - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Luca DeMarco - FINDING NEMO - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Allison Starling - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Emily Gainey - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Chris Smeltzer - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Logan Cosper - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Morgan Miller - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Noah Bolton - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Madison Garris - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Allissa Magill - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Ashley West-Davis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lincoln Theatre Guild 2%

Kara Holt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Brayden Daugherty - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Matt Wade - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Alicia Reid - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Vance Klassen - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Greyson Helms - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Heather Levinson - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Veronica Lugo - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Lindsey Schroeder - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Joseph Medeiros - CABARET - Flat Rock Playhouse 1%

Johnny Hoehenstein - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Abby Wiley - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Sabrina Rock - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

Hunter Harrell - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

Sophie Newman - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 5%

Corey Simpson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

AJ White - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 4%

Katie Stone - BARBECUE - Hickory community theater 3%

Erika Danielle - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

James Crowe - BELLEVILLE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Amanda Traywick - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Marlie Peterson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Elyse Rodriguez - EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Hank West - LONG DAYS JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

Eva Walters - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Vanessa Robinson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 2%

Corlis Hayes - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Myloh Norby - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Savannah Von Kaenel - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Danielle Comeau - THE ODD COUPLE THE FEMALE VERSION - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Natalie Broadway - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Will Mungo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Bethany Spears - AIRNESS - Hickory community theater 2%

Rod Oden - I HATE HAMLET - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Corlis Hayes - THE THURSDAY NIGHT BRIDGE CIRCLE - Theatre Charlotte 1%

Paula Baldwin - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 1%



Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College 9%

TWELF NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 7%

SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 5%

ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

I HATE HAMLET - Lee Street Theatre 4%

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

ODD COUPLE - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

AIRNESS - Hickory community theater 3%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Three Bone Theatre 3%

CLUE - Piedmont Players 3%

RUMORS - Theatre Charlotte 3%

MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 3%

BELLEVILLE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Hickory community theater 2%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Belmont Abbey College 2%

NIGHT WATCH - Old Courthouse Theatre 2%

THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Belk 66%

TURANDOT - Belk 34%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Strzepek - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 12%

Lauren & Ethan Parker - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Bess Park, Jonathan Forrester - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Rachel and Matt Morris - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 4%

James Cotton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 4%

Mark Pirolo & This Robot Dreams - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Autumn Bolton - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

This Robot Dreams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 4%

Rowan Bishop, Amanda Sims McLoughlin - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Beth Norris, Victoria Lamberth, Jonathan Forrester - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Fatima Njie - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 3%

Tom Hollis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Anitra Tripathi - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Dominic Barsi - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 3%

Bill Kimrey - ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Dilworth Players 2%

Chip Decker - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Rachael and Matt Morris - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Green Room Community Theatre 2%

Marty Wolff - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Chip Davis - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Autumn Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Zachary Tarlton - CONFEDERATES - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Rod Oden - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Bradley Moore/Jennifer O’Kelly - RENT - Piedmont Players Theatre 2%

Josh Webb - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Upchurch - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 12%

Philip Powell - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 8%

Skyler Goff, Tate Albert - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

Hannah Risser & Patrick Stepp - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Dylan Mitchell Sr. - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

Beth Norris - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Beth Norris - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Bo Garrard - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Chip Decker - 9 TO 5 - Davidson community players 3%

Neifert Enrique - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Neifert Enrique - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Rod Oden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Bailey Gafeney - WITCH - NC Stage Co 3%

Jon Kadela - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 3%

Erika Danielle - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Bo Garrard - GREASE - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Erika Danielle - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Neifert Enrique - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Rod Oden - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Erika Danielle - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Neifert Enrique - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Bradley Moore - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 2%

Chris Timmons - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Jon Kadela - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Tiffany Eck - CONFEDERATES - Three Bone Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

aj reid - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 5%

Aaliyah Hairston - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

Zoe Zelonky - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Ashley West-Davis - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 4%

Luca DeMarco - MATILDA - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Cayman Powell - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Joey Rising - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Alyssa White - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Ralph Shaw - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Little Theater of Winston Salem 2%

Jered Shults - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Katie Holt - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Carlos Nieto - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Karen Covington-Yow - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Allison Rhinehardt - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Noah Bolton - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Autumn Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Kaylyn Hall - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Melody Munitz - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Logan Flaherty - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Maegan Sloan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 2%

Allison Andrews - ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 2%

Becky Layman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Lindsey Litka-Montes - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 1%

River Spade - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

Carol Kenley - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amy Hope Lambert - I HATE HAMLET - Lee Street Theatre 7%

Ethan McEntire - ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College 7%

Alan Skirnick - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 6%

Jorja Ursin - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Carla Simpson - TROUBLE IN MIND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Greyson Helms - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Aaron Brown - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Corey Simpson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Kevin L. Burke - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Evynn Rose Grignon - CLUE - Piedmont Players 3%

Isabel Gonzalez - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Tate Albert - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Becky Layman - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

D. Laverne Woods - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Wendy Walega - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little theatre 2%

Alex Brooks - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Becky Kirby - RUMORS - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Kai Strange - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Brayden Daugherty - LOMBARDI - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Christina Littlejohn - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 1%

Corina Childs - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 1%

Kate Douge - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 1%

Elijah Miller - THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS - Piedmont Players 1%

Banu Vallardares - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Ashlea Burton - EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE BY HEART - Theatre Charlotte 16%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 15%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 14%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 10%

THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS - Piedmont Players 10%

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 10%

MATILDA - Piedmont Players 9%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL (2023) - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 6%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Hickory community theater 6%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Matthews Playhouse 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Hendersonville Theatre 9%

Lee Street Theatre 8%

The Little Theater of Winston-Salem 8%

Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Belmont Abbey College 7%

Little Theater of gastonia 7%

The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

Theatre Charlotte 4%

Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Matthews Playhouse 3%

Piedmont Players 3%

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 2%

Three Bone Theatre 2%

Hickory community theater 2%

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Flat Rock Playhouse 2%

Queen City Concerts 2%

The Uwharrie Players 2%

Camel City Playhouse 1%

Old Courthouse Theatre 1%

Summerfield Stage Company 1%

Charlotte’s off broadway 1%

Post Mortem Players 1%



