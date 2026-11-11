The Emergent Repertory Theatre Will Stage CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

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The Emergent Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Circle Mirror Transformation by Annie Baker, directed by Cody Robinson. The production runs January 15, 16, 22, and 23, 2027, at Warehouse Studio Theatre in Cornelius, North Carolina, and closes the company's inaugural season.

The five-person cast features Molly Maginnis as Marty, John DeMicco as James, Adam Peal as Schultz, Skylar Schock as Theresa, and Laila Shaw as Lauren.

Set in a community acting class in a small town, Circle Mirror Transformation follows five people working through a series of simple-seeming theatre exercises. Week by week, their interactions start to surface private longings, unexpected connections, insecurities, and the messy ways people try to understand each other.

Annie Baker is known for her close, observational style. In her plays, pauses, everyday conversation, and small exchanges that seem to mean nothing end up carrying enormous emotional weight.

The play is a natural fit to close The Emergent's first season. Founded in Charlotte by actor and artistic director Adam Peal, the company focuses on ensemble-based theatre, actor-centered rehearsal processes, and intimate, carefully built productions.

The first season has spanned new works, live theatre, and filmmaking. Circle Mirror Transformation brings the company's interest in collaborative acting and the details of human behavior into sharp focus, and Warehouse Studio Theatre's intimate space puts audiences right in the room with Robinson's cast.

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