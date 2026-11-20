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Save 25% on WICKED in Greensboro with code 25WICKED, for performances running November 18 through December 6, 2026 at Tanger Center.Get Tickets

Welcome to the wonderful Land of Oz, where a young woman born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one good and the other one wicked.

The musical features a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular," and "For Good." WICKED has been called "A magical Broadway musical with brains, heart and courage" by Time Magazine.

Use code 25WICKED for 25% off WICKED seats at Tanger Center in Greensboro. The offer is limited, available while supplies last, and may not be combined with other offers. It is valid on select seats at certain performances, is not valid on prior purchases, and other restrictions may apply.

Ready to see it live? Get Tickets and save 25% on your seats.

This offer is in Charlotte.

The race is on for the Charlotte Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BRIGHT STAR Hendersonville Theatre 12% 2 THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Asheville Community Theatre 7% 4 SPRING AWAKENING Asheville Musical Theatre 7% 5 DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS HART Theatre 5% Best Play 1 CARSWELL HOLLER Parkway Playhouse 9% 2 THE BOOK OF WILL The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7% 3 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center 7% 4 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Little Theater of Gastonia 6% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER HART Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Asheville Community Theatre 16% 2 The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 9% 3 Montford Park Players 8% 4 Little Theater of Gastonia 8% 5 HART Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Genevieve Houk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Wilmington Performing Arts 8% 2 Paula O'Brien - TONYA AND NANCY Dogged Utopia Productions 6% 3 Emma-Leigh Brookshire - SPRING AWAKENING Asheville Musical Theatre 5% 4 Ananda Thompson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Little Theater of Gastonia 5% 5 Alexa Edelman - HELLO, DOLLY! Asheville Community Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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