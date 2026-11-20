"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Special Offer: Save 25% On WICKED in Greensboro
Check Out the Special Offer Below
Save 25% on WICKED in Greensboro with code 25WICKED, for performances running November 18 through December 6, 2026 at Tanger Center.Get Tickets
Welcome to the wonderful Land of Oz, where a young woman born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one good and the other one wicked.
The musical features a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular," and "For Good." WICKED has been called "A magical Broadway musical with brains, heart and courage" by Time Magazine.
Use code 25WICKED for 25% off WICKED seats at Tanger Center in Greensboro. The offer is limited, available while supplies last, and may not be combined with other offers. It is valid on select seats at certain performances, is not valid on prior purchases, and other restrictions may apply.
Ready to see it live? Get Tickets and save 25% on your seats.
This offer is in Charlotte.
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