Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at Blumenthal Performing Arts
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Hits the Right Notes but Strikes Out as a Bio-Musical
Spoiler alert: in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, the awesome ringmaster of “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” is stricken with Parkinson’s disease, sidelined from touring, and very reluctantly in psychotherapy. Stunningly staged after a high-decibel build-up, the opening scene at curtain rise was shocking for its spareness, darkness, and Doctor’s-office silence.
Diamond’s analyst, unlike most of the audience at Belk Theater on opening night, was not a longtime fan – not programmed to cry out “So good! So good!” at the right moments of “Sweet Caroline.” But she is equipped to deal with The King’s sullen reticence about himself.
When he deflects by saying that he has poured his true self into his songs, she hauls out a huge hard-covered tome of Diamond’s complete lyrics and prods him to start there. Even then, the superstar rebuffs her on the first songs she suggests – and his entire childhood.
As the memory locomotive finally begins to chug, singing dancers emerge from behind the easy chairs where Neil and Doctor are seated, brightly costumed in contrast to the shambling elder Neil. By the time younger Neil appears, the stage has lit up and become worthy of his dynamic star entrance.
At first, Neil’s defensiveness about his childhood might seem handy, letting us begin his narrative at the famed Brill Building, where singer-producer Ellie Greenwich discovers a shy, humble young Neil. The grain of truth – one of many – in Anthony McCarten’s script is that Ellie really did discover Diamond, years after her stint at the Brill.
Those grains do not include McCarten’s description of Bang Records, one of Neil’s subsequent record labels, as run by murderous mobsters. Nor does my research verify that either Bert Berns or Fred Weintraub (the man with the gun) ever bombed The Bitter End, the legendary club where Diamond and so many other rock (and folk) greats got their start.
Without those fabrications, most of the drama in Act 1 would vanish. Neil would not have made the fatal mistake of signing up with mobsters and would not have been driven into hiding by their threats and aggression. Composing “Sweet Caroline” would not have allowed him to break with Bang, trailblaze his own artistic growth, and save his career.
It’s safe to say, then, that A Beautiful Noise is best savored as a Broadway-styled concert rather than as a bio-musical. Once you adopt that somewhat myopic attitude, the touring production directed by Austin Regan can be seen as truly splendid through almost the entire set list.
Speed bumps are most noticeable when Jesse Labelle as Young Neil isn’t singing the songs, especially when Claire Marshall, as one of Diamond’s three wives, gives “Song Sung Blue” a take-that-frown-and-turn-it-upside-down treatment. Labelle channels Diamond sensationally well and Marshall otherwise proves to be a star-quality singer and actor with passable dance skills.
Labelle handles Neil’s development from timid Bitter End debut to international superstar seamlessly and goes through all the hackneyed fodder of marital woes, breakups, and rekindlings of love as if they were fresh phenomena – and those impassioned dialogues were Tennessee Williams. His interactions with the Belk audience also had a special zest. Teamed up with Marshall as second wife Marcia Murphey, Labelle’s duet work on “Play Me” came off even better than the obligatory coupling on “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.”
Until very late, you can forgive yourself for believing that the elder Neil, played by Stuart Metcalf, is a non-singing role. But this is only true for Danie Steel in her fine portrait of his Doctor. Metcalf gets to break out in elder Neil’s psychological breakthrough with a surprisingly towering performance of “I Am… I Said,” giving McCarten’s book an extra set of bookends.
There’s too little heft in the script to give Emma Samuelson a chance to shine as Neil’s first wife, Jaye Posner, and only a few mentions of Katie McNeil, his current spouse. Meatier supporting roles go to Brandy Cheyenne Miller as Ellie Greenwich and Stefan Lingenfelter as Bert, Neil’s more empathetic boss at Bang Records.
Miller and Lingenfelter return later in Act 2 as Neil’s immigrant parents, Rose and Kieve Diamond. Here we finally dig deeper into the Diamonds’ Jewish roots in a majestic intro to the songwriter’s “America.” Although the communal spectacle of the audience taking up their cues in “Sweet Caroline” was the emotional high point of the evening, the “America” scene came close to matching it, running on its own fuel.
Of course, a truly ambitious Neil Diamond Musical would have started there.
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