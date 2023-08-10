PlayMakers Repertory Company Opens Doors in Advance of Upcoming Season

PlayMakers Repertory Company's Open House is scheduled for August 26 from noon to 3 P.M.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

PlayMakers Repertory Company is rolling out the red carpet in advance of its new season and inviting the public in for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

“It's so exciting to kick off a thrilling season by throwing open PlayMakers' doors and celebrating our programs, our artists, our community partners, and our audiences,” says Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch.

 

“There is a theme of 'adaptation' running through a lot of our shows this year, and I think the theatre industry is in an important moment of forward-thinking adaptation,” she adds. “PlayMakers is proud to play a dynamic role in seeding that future.”

Benesch will deliver the keynote address at the annual Open House event, which will also feature backstage tours, demonstrations, food trucks, and a special performance by Laurelyn Dossett.

There will also be a sandwich competition to celebrate PlayMakers' season opener, Clyde's by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage. The public is invited to submit their most mouthwatering sandwich recipes in advance. Finalists will be notified, and those sandwiches that make the cut will be judged by a celebrity panel during the Open House event.

PlayMakers Repertory Company's Open House is scheduled for August 26 from noon to 3 P.M. at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill Joan H. Gillings Center for Dramatic Art. For more information visit https://playmakersrep.org/23-24-playmakers-open-house/.



