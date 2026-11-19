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Winston-Salem's North Carolina Black Repertory Company (NC Black Rep) will partner with BNS Productions (Charlotte) and Pure Life Theatre (Raleigh) on the rolling world premiere of Tracie E. Morrison's PREACH, PREACHER, winner of the 2026 International Black Theatre Festival (IBTF) Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Rolling World Premiere Award.

PREACH, PREACHER tells the story of a Black Church, O Shine Your Light, whose Senior Pastor has died. A search committee is charged with finding the best candidate to lead this great multigenerational congregation. Throughout the process, the candidates must navigate church politics, hidden agendas, and personal preferences to be considered for the coveted position. PREACH, PREACHER is an examination of the Black Church that seeks to provoke thought about the future of the church, its leaders, and its relevance to future generations.

Playwright Tracie E. Morrison reflected on being honored at IBTF 2026: 'Receiving the SSH Rolling World Premiere Award represents faith in action and an answered prayer. It is a full-circle moment from my first time at IBTF in the 2022 Garland Thompson, Sr. Readers' Theater of New Works. I am humbled by the honor and excited to continue growing as a playwright.'

PREACH, PREACHER will mark the first in-state rolling world premiere for a Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Rolling World Premiere Award winner. Pure Life Co-Founder Dr. Deb Royals shared the following on the collaboration: 'Pure Life Theatre Company is honored to join BNS Productions and NC Black Rep in this remarkable collaboration celebrating the power and importance of Black storytelling. We believe the future of Black theatre depends not only on preserving the stories that have shaped us, but also on creating space for new voices and perspectives that will inspire generations to come. To be part of an initiative that nurtures new work, strengthens relationships among Black theatre companies, and honors the extraordinary legacy of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, is both a privilege and a responsibility.'

BNS Productions Founding Artistic Director Rory Sheriff, who directed NC Black Rep's August Wilson's Fences at IBTF 2026, commented: 'Great theatre does more than entertain; it challenges us, sparks conversations, and brings communities together. Preach, Preacher does exactly that. As a playwright and Artistic Director, I believe we have a responsibility to champion new Black voices and stories that reflect who we are and where we're going. BNS Productions is honored to partner once again with Jackie Alexander and NC Black Rep, alongside Pure Life Theatre, to bring this powerful story to audiences across North Carolina. This is what collaboration in Black theatre should look like, creating opportunities, building legacies, and ensuring our stories continue to be told for generations to come.'

Production Schedule

PREACH, PREACHER will run March 27 - April 11, 2027, at NC Black Rep in Winston-Salem, NC, followed by a September 2027 run at BNS Productions in Charlotte, NC, and a Fall 2028 run at Pure Life Theatre in Raleigh, NC. The show will receive an additional production in the summer of 2028 at the International Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, NC.

About the Award

The IBTF Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Rolling World Premiere Award was created to assist in discovering and developing new African American theatre classics, while promoting collaboration between African American theatre companies across the country. It is named in honor of IBTF Executive Producer Emeritus Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin.

Previous recipients of the award include PHENOMENAL WOMAN: Maya Angelou by Angelica Chéri, which received productions in 2023 at NC Black Rep and The Ensemble Theatre in Houston, and is currently in development for Broadway by Corstoria LLC and J. Todd Harris Productions, with the legendary Debbie Allen attached as Director; COCONUT CAKE by Melda Beaty, which received five hit productions from 2024-2025 at NC Black Rep, West Coast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota, Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis, St. Louis Black Rep, and The Ensemble Theatre in Houston; and BLOOMING IN DRY SEASON by Eljon Wardally, which received productions at NC Black Rep in 2025, a critically acclaimed off-Broadway run at Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre in 2026, and a sold-out run at IBTF 2026.

For tickets and information, visit ncblackrep.org/events/preach-preacher.

The race is on for the Charlotte Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BRIGHT STAR Hendersonville Theatre 12% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Asheville Community Theatre 7% 3 THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7% 4 SPRING AWAKENING Asheville Musical Theatre 7% 5 DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS HART Theatre 5% Best Play 1 CARSWELL HOLLER Parkway Playhouse 9% 2 THE BOOK OF WILL The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7% 3 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center 7% 4 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Little Theater of Gastonia 6% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER HART Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Asheville Community Theatre 16% 2 The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 9% 3 Montford Park Players 8% 4 Little Theater of Gastonia 8% 5 HART Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Genevieve Houk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Wilmington Performing Arts 8% 2 Paula O'Brien - TONYA AND NANCY Dogged Utopia Productions 6% 3 Emma-Leigh Brookshire - SPRING AWAKENING Asheville Musical Theatre 5% 4 Ananda Thompson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Little Theater of Gastonia 5% 5 Alexa Edelman - HELLO, DOLLY! Asheville Community Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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