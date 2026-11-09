My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Mountain Theatre Company Names Heidi Hutson Summer Artistic Director for 89th Season
Hutson, a Los Angeles-based casting director and theatre artist, will help guide an upcoming summer professional production.
Mountain Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Heidi Hutson as Summer Artistic Director for its historic 89th year in summer 2027. For Hutson, this is more than a professional appointment. It is a homecoming.
Raised in Highlands, Hutson is the daughter of Myrna Moore, and her family ties to the community make this return especially meaningful. She developed an early connection to the performing arts through the historic Highlands Playhouse, where she worked in the box office as a young person. She later returned to its stage as a professional performer, appearing in productions including Little Shop of Horrors, Little Mary Sunshine, and It's Only a Play.
From those mountain beginnings, Hutson built a career spanning more than three decades in professional theatre, directing, acting, casting, and arts education. Based in Los Angeles, she has worked extensively as a professional casting director and theatre artist. Her career has also included nearly a decade with Atlanta Shakespeare Company as an artist-in-residence, where she performed and developed educational programming that reached thousands of students. She currently leads an award-winning, comprehensive theatre program at a prestigious Los Angeles charter high school, mentoring emerging performers and directors while developing theatrical productions. Now she brings that experience-and her lifelong connection to Highlands-to Mountain Theatre Company.
'There is something extraordinary about welcoming home an artist whose journey began right here in Highlands. Heidi combines the professional experience, artistic vision, and personal connection to this community that make her uniquely suited to help lead our next chapter. We couldn't be more excited!' - Patrick Coleman, Board President, Mountain Theatre Company
As Summer Artistic Director, Hutson will help guide the artistic development of an upcoming summer professional production as Mountain Theatre Company celebrates its 89th year. Her appointment reflects the company's commitment to artistic excellence, professional theatre, and the community relationships that have sustained the organization for nearly nine decades. For generations, Highlands residents and visitors have gathered to experience live theatre. From its roots in the Highlands Playhouse tradition to its current work, Mountain Theatre Company continues to grow while remaining connected to the spirit of Highlands.
'Returning to Highlands and the theatre that played such an important role in my life is deeply meaningful. I look forward to working with the Board, artists, audiences, and the community to create a summer production of exceptional theatre while honoring the remarkable history that brought us here.' - Heidi Hutson, Summer Artistic Director
The company will announce additional details about its summer production and opportunities for community involvement as plans are finalized.
Mountain Theatre Company invites patrons, donors, local businesses, and friends of the arts to join in supporting its 89th year, helping ensure that professional theatre continues to thrive in Highlands for generations to come.
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