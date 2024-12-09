Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Charlotte Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shay Yara - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Holley Dagenhardt and Presley Smith - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

Danielle Comeau - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Allison Maree Starling - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

Matilyn Hull - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

Thao Nguyen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

Alanna Williamson - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 5%

Erin Leigh Knowles - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Angie Dolan - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

Emily Hunter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 4%

Zach Pfrimmer - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 4%

Shane Elks - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Elizabeth Creamer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Sharlie Duncan - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Bradley Moore - RENT - Piedmont Players 3%

Charlotte Dick - IN THE HEIGHTS - Hickory community theater 2%

Lisa Blanton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Tod A Kubo - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Donna K Owens - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 2%

Angie Dolan - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Rebecca White - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Statesville 2%

Elyse Rodriguez - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Rachel Peterson - ROGERS AND HAMERSTIEN’S CINDERELLA - Dilworth Players 2%

David T. Loudermilk - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Lisa Blanton - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Sims McLoughlin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 10%

Jessica Forwerck - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 9%

Mary Bolton - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Angie Dolan & Mary Bolton - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little theatre 5%

Daisy Neske - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Tara Raczenski & Dinny Forbes - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 4%

Sarah Tysinger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 4%

Mary Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

J. Ethan Henry - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Yvette Moten - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Beth Killion - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Beck Jones - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Emma Lee Kurts - ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 3%

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Ashleigh Goff - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Beck Jones - GREASE - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Chelsea Retalic - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Colleen Smiley - RENT - Piedmont Players 2%

Aneesah Taylor - CLYDES - Brand New Sheriff Productions 2%

Chelsea Retallic - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Jackie Obando Carter - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Samantha Jemmott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Tara Raczenski - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 2%

Beck Jones - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Yvette Moten - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%



Best Dance Production

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 25%

THE NUTCRACKER - Belk 22%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 19%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Statesville 17%

ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 11%

AKWAABA - BNS Productions 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Forwerck - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 9%

Hannah Nuhfer - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

Angie Dolan - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 6%

Heather Fender - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Jill Bloede - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 5%

Chad Edwards - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Little Theater of Winston-Salem 5%

Lauren Parker - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Billy Ensley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Elizabeth DeVault - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Zach Pfrimmer - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 4%

Shane Elks - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Heather Wilson-Bowlby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 4%

Amy Alvino - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 3%

Scott Daniel - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

J. Ethan Henry - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Ron Law - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 3%

Bradley Moore - RENT - Piedmont Players Theatre 3%

Zachary Tarlton - RAGTIME - Queen City Concerts 3%

Tod Kubo - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Rod Oden - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Billy Ensley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Billy Ensley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Hilary Powell - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Rod Oden - IN THE HEIGHTS - Hickory community theater 1%

Nicholas Fuqua - BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 9%

Jessica Forwerck - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 9%

Bryan Rife - ODD COUPLE: FEMALE VERSION - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Mark Pirolo - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 6%

Christopher Donoghue - ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College 5%

Guillermo Jemmott - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Bradley Moore - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 4%

Dennis Delamar - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Angie Flynn-McIver - WITCH - NC Stage Co 3%

Ron Law - BELLEVILLE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

CarlosAlexis Cruz & Michelle Medina Villalon - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Ellen Pappas - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Eric Seale - AIRNESS - Hickory community theater 2%

Skyler Goff - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Tom Hollis - LONG DAYS JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

Tori Carpenter - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Logan Flaherty - THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS - Piedmont Players 2%

Susan Proctor - EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Christopher Donoghue - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Belmont Abbey College 2%

Jill Bloede - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Belmont Abbey College 2%

Lark Bodner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Hickory community theater 2%

Heather Wilson-Bowlby - CATCH THE BUTCHER - Post Mortem Players 2%

Sidney Horton - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Raquel Oden - SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Corliss Hayes - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Theatre Charlotte 1%



Best Ensemble

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 5%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 4%

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

RAGTIME - Queen City Concerts 3%

RENT - Piedmont Players 3%

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

NARNIA - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lincoln Theatre Guild 2%

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT - The Green Room Community Theatre 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 2%

ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

9 TO 5 - High Point Community Theatre 2%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 1%

DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 1%

SHAKIN THE MESS OUTTA MISERY - Rock Hill Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Stanton - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 24%

Kayley Elswick - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Danielle Comeau - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Bess Park - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Jason Irons - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Amy Alvino - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 4%

Claire Daniel - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

CJ Barnwell - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Alexandra Corbett - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Rod Oden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lee Street Theatre 2%

JP Woodey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Sean Ordway - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Destini Nichol Fleming - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Childs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Madeleine Anderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Juan Leon - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Rod Oden - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Pete DeGregory - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little theatre 1%

Chris Timmons - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Charlotte 1%

Matt Walega - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little theatre 1%

Hannah Wien - GREASE - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Madison King - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Kelly Sandoval - SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Jennifer O'Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 1%

Matt Walega - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Blake Moran - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 13%

Chuck Taft - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 8%

Mary Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 8%

Christina Littlejohn - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Alesia Baker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 7%

Angela C Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 6%

Zachary Tarlton - RAGTIME - Queen City Concerts 6%

Alex 'Moose' Harris - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 5%

Patricia Sands - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Vicki Harvell - 9 TO 5 - Davidson community players 3%

Ellen Robison - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Drina Keen - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 3%

Gabrielle Tee - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Matthew Primm - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 3%

John Stafford - RENT - Piedmont Players 3%

Nicholas Fuqua - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Ellen Robison - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Bradley Smith - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Matthew Primm - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Charlene Miranda Thomas - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL (2023) - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Jessica Cockroft - ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 2%

Pam Farnsworth - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Statesville 2%

Raven Monroe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street 2%

Andrew Monroe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

James Meena - MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Belk 1%



Best Musical

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 8%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 5%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 4%

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 3%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Flat Rock Playhouse 3%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

NARNIA - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

RENT - Piedmont Players Theatre 2%

RAGTIME - Booth Playhouse 2%

FUN HOME - Davidson community players 2%

DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 20%

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 20%

A SIGN YOU WERE ALIVE - Hendersonville Theatre 15%

MY NAME IS JANE - Hendersonville Theatre 11%

THE THURSDAY NIGHT BRIDGE CIRCLE - Theatre Charlotte 10%

THANKSGIVING 2016 - Charlotte’s off broadway 7%

THREADS: THE LORAY MILL MUSICAL - Wanderlust Productions 6%

AKWAABA - BNS Productions 6%

LEAVING WATERMAINE - Charlotte conservatory theater 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Evynn Rose Grignon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 6%

Taylor Bechtold - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theater of Winston-Salem 6%

Jenni Canterbury - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 5%

Al Dollar - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Emily Gainey - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Luca DeMarco - FINDING NEMO - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Allison Starling - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Chris Smeltzer - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Noah Bolton - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Madison Garris - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Morgan Miller - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Allissa Magill - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Ashley West-Davis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lincoln Theatre Guild 2%

Kara Holt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Logan Cosper - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Brayden Daugherty - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Matt Wade - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Alicia Reid - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Heather Levinson - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Veronica Lugo - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Greyson Helms - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Vance Klassen - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Lindsey Schroeder - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Joseph Medeiros - CABARET - Flat Rock Playhouse 1%

Johnny Hoehenstein - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Abby Wiley - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Sabrina Rock - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

Hunter Harrell - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

Sophie Newman - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Corey Simpson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

AJ White - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 4%

Katie Stone - BARBECUE - Hickory community theater 3%

Erika Danielle - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

James Crowe - BELLEVILLE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Amanda Traywick - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Marlie Peterson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Elyse Rodriguez - EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Eva Walters - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Vanessa Robinson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 2%

Corlis Hayes - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Myloh Norby - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Hank West - LONG DAYS JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

Danielle Comeau - THE ODD COUPLE THE FEMALE VERSION - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Natalie Broadway - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Savannah Von Kaenel - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Bethany Spears - AIRNESS - Hickory community theater 2%

Will Mungo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Rod Oden - I HATE HAMLET - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Paula Baldwin - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 1%

Alanna Williamson - SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%



Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College 8%

TWELF NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 7%

SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 6%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 5%

ODD COUPLE - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

AIRNESS - Hickory community theater 3%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Three Bone Theatre 3%

I HATE HAMLET - Lee Street Theatre 3%

CLUE - Piedmont Players 3%

MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 3%

RUMORS - Theatre Charlotte 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 3%

BELLEVILLE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Hickory community theater 2%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Belmont Abbey College 2%

NIGHT WATCH - Old Courthouse Theatre 2%

EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Belk 70%

TURANDOT - Belk 30%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Strzepek - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 11%

Lauren & Ethan Parker - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Bess Park, Jonathan Forrester - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Rachel and Matt Morris - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 4%

James Cotton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 4%

Autumn Bolton - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

This Robot Dreams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 4%

Mark Pirolo & This Robot Dreams - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Rowan Bishop, Amanda Sims McLoughlin - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Beth Norris, Victoria Lamberth, Jonathan Forrester - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Tom Hollis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Fatima Njie - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 3%

Anitra Tripathi - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Dominic Barsi - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 3%

Bill Kimrey - ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Dilworth Players 2%

Rachael and Matt Morris - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Green Room Community Theatre 2%

Marty Wolff - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Chip Decker - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Autumn Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Chip Davis - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Zachary Tarlton - CONFEDERATES - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Bradley Moore/Jennifer O’Kelly - RENT - Piedmont Players Theatre 2%

Rod Oden - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Josh Webb - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Upchurch - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 12%

Philip Powell - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 8%

Skyler Goff, Tate Albert - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

Hannah Risser & Patrick Stepp - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Dylan Mitchell Sr. - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

Beth Norris - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Beth Norris - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Bo Garrard - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Chip Decker - 9 TO 5 - Davidson community players 3%

Rod Oden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Neifert Enrique - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Neifert Enrique - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Jon Kadela - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 3%

Erika Danielle - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Erika Danielle - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Neifert Enrique - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Bailey Gafeney - WITCH - NC Stage Co 2%

Bo Garrard - GREASE - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Erika Danielle - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Rod Oden - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Neifert Enrique - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Bradley Moore - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 2%

Chris Timmons - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Jon Kadela - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Tiffany Eck - CONFEDERATES - Three Bone Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

aj reid - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 5%

Zoe Zelonky - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Ashley West-Davis - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 4%

Aaliyah Hairston - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Luca DeMarco - MATILDA - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Cayman Powell - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Joey Rising - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Alyssa White - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Ralph Shaw - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Little Theater of Winston Salem 3%

Katie Holt - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Jered Shults - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Carlos Nieto - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Karen Covington-Yow - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Autumn Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Kaylyn Hall - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Allison Rhinehardt - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Noah Bolton - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Logan Flaherty - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Maegan Sloan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 2%

Allison Andrews - ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 2%

Becky Layman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Melody Munitz - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Lindsey Litka-Montes - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Carol Kenley - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 1%

River Spade - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alan Skirnick - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 6%

Ethan McEntire - ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College 6%

Jorja Ursin - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Amy Hope Lambert - I HATE HAMLET - Lee Street Theatre 5%

Carla Simpson - TROUBLE IN MIND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Greyson Helms - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Aaron Brown - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Corey Simpson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Kevin L. Burke - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Evynn Rose Grignon - CLUE - Piedmont Players 3%

Isabel Gonzalez - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Tate Albert - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Becky Layman - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

D. Laverne Woods - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Wendy Walega - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little theatre 2%

Alex Brooks - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Becky Kirby - RUMORS - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Brayden Daugherty - LOMBARDI - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Kai Strange - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Christina Littlejohn - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 1%

Banu Vallardares - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Kate Douge - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 1%

Corina Childs - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 1%

Lauren Parker - THE ODD COUPLE THE FEMALE VERSION - Little Theater of Gastonia 1%

Elijah Miller - THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS - Piedmont Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE BY HEART - Theatre Charlotte 17%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 16%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 14%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 11%

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 10%

MATILDA - Piedmont Players 10%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL (2023) - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 6%

THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS - Piedmont Players 6%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Hickory community theater 6%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Matthews Playhouse 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Hendersonville Theatre 9%

The Little Theater of Winston-Salem 8%

Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

Little Theater of gastonia 7%

Belmont Abbey College 6%

Lee Street Theatre 6%

Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

Theatre Charlotte 4%

Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

Matthews Playhouse 3%

Piedmont Players 3%

Three Bone Theatre 2%

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 2%

Hickory community theater 2%

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Flat Rock Playhouse 2%

The Uwharrie Players 2%

Queen City Concerts 2%

Camel City Playhouse 1%

Old Courthouse Theatre 1%

Summerfield Stage Company 1%

Charlotte’s off broadway 1%

Post Mortem Players 1%



