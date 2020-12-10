Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Charlotte!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Charlotte:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Rick Turski 30%

Winston Sims 12%

BNS Productions 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 58%

Open Door Dance Studio 42%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Intermezzo 41%

Webb Custom Kitchen - Gastonia 32%

Fig Tree 28%

Best Theatre Staff

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 20%

Matthews Playhouse 19%

BNS Productions 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Dee Abdullah - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 16%

Jessica Dolyk - LES MISERABLES - Spotlight Performing Arts Academy - 2017 14%

Rachel Engstrom - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Rixey Terry - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 40%

Angela Gordon Mills - DISASTER - The Little Theater of Gastonia - 2020 27%

Susannah Upchurch - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Rory Sheriff - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 17%

Tom Hollis - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017 10%

Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Corlis Hayes - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 17%

Ron Law - GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 12%

June Bayless - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse - 2018 10%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Theatre Charotte 21%

Belk Theatre 20%

BNS Productions 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jennifer O'Kelly - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 31%

Gordon Olson - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 28%

J.P. Woody - OLIVER! - Theatre Charlotte - 2019 14%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Matthews Playhouse 20%

Spotlight Performing Arts Academy 17%

Myers Park High School Theatre 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Jonavan Adams - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 13%

Sam Wofford - LEADING LADIES - MPHS - 2019 11%

Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 19%

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 10%

SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 22%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse - 2018 14%

GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

James Duke - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 16%

Joshua Webb - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 16%

Ethan Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia - 2019 15%

Sound Design of the Decade

Stephen Lancaster - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 33%

Erik Christiansen - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 27%

Rob Whitmer - THE GREAT BEYOND/THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte/Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2019 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Theatre Charlotte 18%

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 18%

Matthews Playhouse 13%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

THE INVISIBLE BOY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2020 37%

WHAT I DID LAST SUMMER - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 33%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions - 2020 30%

Vocalist Of The Decade

K. Alana Jones - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 15%

Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 11%

Janeta Jackson - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 11%