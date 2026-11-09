Flat Rock Playhouse to Stage 10th Anniversary A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS SHOW This Holiday Season

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Flat Rock Playhouse, the State Theatre of North Carolina, has announced the return of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Show, running Nov. 27 - Dec. 20. This marks its 10th anniversary season. Showcasing a cast of Flat Rock favorites, the Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus and Pat's School of Dance, this year's production celebrates a decade of holiday memories, music, and festive entertainment.

For ten years, audiences have made this annual production part of their holiday celebrations, gathering with family and friends to experience the magic of the season. This milestone year promises to be especially memorable, featuring favorite musical hits from the show's past decade. From timeless holiday classics and familiar carols to show-stopping musical numbers, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Show brings together the music, energy, and joy that have made it a cherished tradition. Whether continuing a family tradition or experiencing the production for the first time, audiences are invited to celebrate the season with a heartwarming theatrical experience.

'We can hardly believe it's been ten years of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Show. We are incredibly proud and grateful that this production has become such a special tradition in our community. To celebrate, we're bringing back some of the biggest hits from the past decade, along with a cast of nearly 50 local performers. It's going to be a wonderful celebration, and we can't wait to share it with our audiences. Don't miss the holiday celebration of the season, only at Flat Rock Playhouse!' - Director Ethan Andersen

Since its debut, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Show has grown into a signature production and an anticipated part of the holiday season throughout Western North Carolina. More than just a performance, it is a celebration of the incredible talent in our region and the community that makes live theatre so special. As the Playhouse celebrates ten years of this holiday tradition, audiences can look forward to another unforgettable season of music, laughter, and Christmas cheer.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

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