Flat Rock Playhouse Presents THE MUSIC OF DIRTY DANCING

The timeless soundtrack that captured the hearts of millions is set to ignite emotions and transport audiences back to the summer of 1963.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Get ready to relive the magic and passion of one of the most beloved films of all time as The Music of Dirty Dancing takes center stage in a spectacular live music concert performance. The timeless soundtrack that captured the hearts of millions is set to ignite emotions and transport audiences back to the summer of 1963.

The unforgettable melodies and electrifying beats that made "Dirty Dancing" a cultural phenomenon will be brought to life by a talented ensemble of musicians, singers, and dancers. This extraordinary production promises to deliver an immersive experience that will have fans singing, dancing, and reminiscing about their own summer romances.

From the iconic opening notes of "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" to the sultry rhythms of "Hungry Eyes" and the heart-wrenching ballad "She's Like the Wind," the music of "Dirty Dancing" has become synonymous with romance, passion, and the thrill of forbidden love. Audiences can expect to be swept away by the infectious energy and nostalgia that this live performance will evoke.

With breathtaking choreography, stunning visuals, and a live band that will bring the music to life, this show promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

"We are thrilled to bring this concert, the music of 'Dirty Dancing' to the stage," says Lisa K. Bryant, Producing Artistic Director. "This timeless soundtrack has touched the hearts of so many people around the world, and we are excited to give audiences the opportunity to relive the magic in a whole new way."

The Music of Dirty Dancing is presented by WTZQ, Forvis Private Client, Norm's Minit Mart, and Mountain Inn & Suites.

Flat Rock Playhouse's 2023 Season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, and Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are going fast! For a complete lineup with show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit www.flatrockplayhouse.org.




