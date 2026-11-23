NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Erin McCarson - FIRE AND FLOOD - Sublime Theatre 22%

Alex McDonald Villarreal - ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS - HART Theatre 17%

Rob Taylor - NO SCOTLAND? NO PARTY! - Camel City Playhouse 16%

Dominic Pitocco - SHINE: LET YOUR LIGHT SHINE - Shared Radiance 11%

Trinity Smith-Keel - NATURAL SHOCKS - Nemesis Theatre Company 11%

Briana Whitrock - BACKWARDS BROADWAY A CABARET CONCERT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Seth Yarman - BACKWARDS BROADWAY A CABARET CONCERT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 6%

Chuck Wright - BACKWARDS BROADWAY A CABARET CONCERT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 5%

Josh Harrelson - BACKWARDS BROADWAY A CABARET CONCERT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 5%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Durate - IN THE HEIGHTS - Asheville Community Theatre 12%

Lily Chabus - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wilmington Performing Arts 11%

Zoe Zelonky - SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 7%

Jessica Forwerck - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 7%

Rachel Conway - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 6%

Danielle Comeau - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Angela Gordon - ALICE BY HEART - Spotlight Community Theatre 4%

Matilyn Hull - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Jacob Walas - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 4%

James Cloninger - LIZZIE - HART Theatre 4%

Kristi Deville - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Montford Park Players 3%

Kelly Greathouse - BE MORE CHILL - Rising sTArs @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 3%

Sam Stowe - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 3%

Erin Leigh Knowles - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Joey Hollenback & Angie Dolan - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Mekisha Rivers - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Kelly Greathouse - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 2%

Ria Dawson - SISTER ACT - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Rachel Peterson - HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Shay Yara - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Tod A. Kubo - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Amanda Diorio - A CHRISTMAS CAROL:THE MUSICAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY - High Point Theatre 1%

Kelli Hall - SISTER ACT - Parkway Playhouse 1%

Erin Leigh Knowles - SHOWSTOPPERS! - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Savanah Wilson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Dake - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Montford Park Players 11%

Sierra Fiskin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wilmington Performing Arts 11%

Daisy Neske - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 8%

Ethan Henry - SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 6%

Daisy Neske - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 5%

Katie Ybarra - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Amanda McLoughlin - LIZZIE - HART Theatre 5%

Marilyn Bailey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Asheville Community Theatre 4%

Mykie Upchurch - RAGTIME - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 4%

Beck Jones - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Bryan Rife - SEUSSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Marie Novak - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Nancy Gamon - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - HART Theatre 3%

Danielle Comeau - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Angie Dolan - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Mykie Upchurch - LITTLE WOMEN - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 2%

Reece Lusk - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Guild of Rockingham County 2%

Kristen Bridge - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Sophie Newman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Beck Jones - SHOWSTOPPERS! - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Beth Killion - HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Zachary Payne - CARSWELL HOLLER - Parkway Playhouse 2%

Chelsea Retalic - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Sarah Deutsch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 1%

Jessica Forwerck - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 1%

Best Dance Production

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 22%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 20%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 19%

HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 11%

DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 9%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 8%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Cherryville Little Theatre 6%

SHOWSTOPPERS! - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth DeVault - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 13%

Esme Madi - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - PTPT Apprentice Theatre 9%

Ethan Henry - SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 7%

Dwight Chiles - RENT - Asheville Community Theatre 6%

Kate Carson-Gronner - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 6%

Candice Dickinson - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 5%

Angela Gordon - ALICE BY HEART - Spotlight Community Theatre 5%

Jamie Lawson - RAGTIME - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 4%

Lauren Parker - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Danielle Comeau - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Scott Daniel - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Thao Nguyen - SISTER ACT - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 4%

Heather Levinson - BE MORE CHILL - Rising sTArs @ Theatre Alliance 3%

Bryan Rife - SEUSSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Mary Katherine O'DONNELL - FALSETTOS - Dogged Utopia Productions 3%

Jessica Forwerck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Ryan Hendricks - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Kernersville Little Theatre 3%

Nichole Sumpter - LIZZIE - HART Theatre 3%

Sidney Horton - HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Amy Fitzgerald Buchanan - ANNIE - Parkway Playhouse 2%

Nick Zayas - NEXT TO NORMAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Tod A. Kubo - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Hilary Powell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 1%

Ethan Fite - SIDE SHOW - Out There Theatre Co. 1%

Mike Lasley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL:THE MUSICAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY - High Point Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jason Roland - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 13%

Becky Layman - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%

Dakota Mann - CARSWELL HOLLER - Parkway Playhouse 11%

Dwight Chiles - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - HART Theatre 10%

Erin McCarson - THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ - Montford Park Players 6%

Jessica Forwerck - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 5%

Sally Meehan - BORN WITH TEETH - Spirit Gum Theatre Company 5%

Lara Ianni - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 5%

Gabby Bailey - DANCE NATION - Asheville Community Theatre 4%

Rob Taylor - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Camel City Playhouse 4%

Elizabeth DeVault - ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS - Different Strokes PAC 4%

Todd Fisher - POWER, MONEY AND SEX... OH YEAH, AND LOVE - Creative Greensboro 3%

BRIAN DAYE - BY ANY OTHER NAME - AN OPUS FOR JAMES BALDWIN - Charlotte's Off Broadway Black Box Theater in the VAPA Center 3%

Pasquale LaCorte - THE WHITE CHIP - HART Theatre 3%

Charlie Johnson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Flat Rock Playhouse 2%

Jeff Catanese - VENUS IN FUR - Attic Salt Theatre Company 2%

Nicole DePietro - ANTIGONE - RAH! Theatre 2%

Jason Roland - THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - Camel City Playhouse 1%

Kimberly Saunders - THE CURSE OF KRAMPUS - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 1%

Lisa Ulanow - THE ODD COUPLE - Matthews Playhouse 1%

Heather Wilson-Bowlby - X - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 1%

Melon Wedick - NATURAL SHOCKS - Nemesis Theatre Company 1%

Jessica Zingher - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Zingher Productions 1%

Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 11%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - PTPT Apprentice Theatre 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wilmington performing arts 4%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Asheville Community Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Asheville Community Theatre 3%

DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

CABARET - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Kernersville Little Theatre 3%

DANCE NATION - Asheville Community Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ - Montford Park Players 2%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center 2%

HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 2%

RENT - Lincoln Theatre Guild 2%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 2%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abby Auman - LIZZIE - HART Theatre 17%

Abby Auman - RENT - Asheville Community Theatre 10%

Danielle Comeau - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

jason irons - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7%

Destini Fleming - SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 7%

Daniel Alvarez - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 6%

Leah Shipko - BE MORE CHILL - Rising sTArs @ Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 5%

Michelle Newman - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Pete DeGregory - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

Leah Shipko - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Kernersville Little Theatre 3%

Suzanne Vaughn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Mike Wood - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Olivia Story - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Alexandra Corbet - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Jason Williams - SEUSSICAL - Asheville Performing Arts Academy 2%

This Robot Dreams (Tab May) - CLYDE'S - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Alexandra Corbet - HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Hannah Wien - SHOWSTOPPERS! - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Juan Leon - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 2%

Olivia Story - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 1%

Rachel Cort - CARSWELL HOLLER - Parkway Playhouse 1%

Rachel Cort - VENUS IN FUR - Attic Salt Theatre Company 1%

Bill West-Davis - THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY - Hickory Community Theatre 1%

Taylor Jefferies - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - North Carolina Stage Company 1%

Bill West-Davis - SIDE SHOW - Out There Theatre Co. 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shua Scliex - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 15%

Evan Wang - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 12%

Andrea McCroskey - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

Gabrielle Tee - SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 7%

Kelly Jackson - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 6%

Patrick Stepp - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

John Crawley - HELLO, DOLLY! - Asheville Community Theatre 6%

Casey Robert Reed - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Dan Dodson - SISTER ACT - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 5%

Rick Hendricks - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Kernersville Little Theatre 4%

Victoria King - NEXT TO NORMAL - Camel City Playhouse 4%

Jessica Forwerck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Matt Blanks - LIZZIE - HART Theatre 3%

John Nipe - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Ellen Robison - HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 2%

John Crawley - FALSETTOS - Dogged Utopia Productions 2%

Wesley Charles McCleary-Small - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Creative Greensboro 2%

Nick Culp - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 2%

Christy Elkins - RENT - Theatre Guild of Rockingham County 2%

Lori Nielsen Lindsay - SHOWSTOPPERS! - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Patricia Sands - MUSIC MAN SR - SART 1%

Best Musical

BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 12%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Asheville Community Theatre 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 7%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 5%

DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

ALICE BY HEART - Spotlight Community Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

RENT - Asheville Community Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Camel City Playhouse 3%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Kernersville Little Theatre 3%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

CABARET - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

SISTER ACT - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

LIZZIE - HART Theatre 3%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 2%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - RAH! Theatre 2%

HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 2%

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 2%

NEVERMORE - Dogged Utopia Productions 2%

SEUSSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Best New Play Or Musical

CARSWELL HOLLER - Parkway Playhouse 15%

THE PEARL - Camel City Playhouse 15%

THE LEAGUE OF THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Montford Park Players 14%

DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 11%

HANSEL & GRETEL - AN APPALACHIAN MUSICAL RETELLING - Be Young. A Theatre Collective 10%

POWER, MONEY AND SEX... OH YEAH, AND LOVE - Creative Greensboro 7%

THE CURSE OF KRAMPUS - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 7%

MORT LANDAU'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

SHOWSTOPPERS! - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

FIRE AND FLOOD - Sublime Theatre 5%

CLOSE QUARTERS - Phantom Lamp 3%

THE PURIFICATION - Sublime Theatre and Press 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Genevieve Houk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wilmington Performing Arts 8%

Paula O'Brien - TONYA AND NANCY - Dogged Utopia Productions 7%

Emma-Leigh Brookshire - SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

Ananda Thompson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Alexa Edelman - HELLO, DOLLY! - Asheville Community Theatre 4%

Savannah Ashworth - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - PTPT Apprentice Theatre 4%

Naimah Coleman - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Heather Levinson - NEXT TO NORMAL - Camel City Playhouse 3%

Maggie Musco - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Mykie Upchurch - LITTLE WOMEN - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 3%

Jessie Lopez - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Aidan Melton - ALICE BY HEART - Spotlight Community Theatre 3%

Connor Dalton - FALSETTOS - Dogged Utopia Productions 3%

John Galas - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Andrew Beachum - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 3%

Becca Hatton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Kenan Stewart - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 2%

Chuck King - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Little Theatre of Kernersville 2%

Charity Hampton - SISTER ACT - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Daniel Henry - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Miasol Yara - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Nori Tee Schmidt - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Trey Pittman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Autumn Bolton - RENT - Lincoln Theatre Guild 2%

Trevor DeVon Neal - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Erin McCarson - FIRE AND FLOOD - Sublime Theatre 9%

Synthia Kearney - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Lilah Vanke - ROMEO AND JULIET - Shared Radiance 5%

Ann Breitbach - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 4%

Zoe Madish - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

David Joy - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 4%

James Cloninger - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - HART Theatre 4%

Brayden Daugherty - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Andy Rinehart - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Kat Martinuzzi - THE LEAGUE OF THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Montford Park Players 3%

Paul Vonasek - THE WHITE CHIP - HART Theatre 2%

Jack Stanford - THE LEAGUE OF THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Montford Park Players 2%

Chandler Peveto - NOISES OFF - HART Theatre 2%

David Bricquet - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Aaron Ybarra - CARSWELL HOLLER - Parkway Playhouse 2%

Lauren Otis - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Montford Park Players 2%

Taylor Martin - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Alex Brooks - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Brandon Leatherman - DEADLINE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Jon Robinson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - HART Theatre 2%

Kevin Burke - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Emily Gainey - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Autumn Bolton - DEADLINE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

RODERICK SHEPHARD - BY ANY OTHER NAME - AN OPUS FOR JAMES BALDWIN - Charlotte's Off Broadway Black Box Theater in the VAPA Center 2%

Patrick Meehan - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Best Play

CARSWELL HOLLER - Parkway Playhouse 9%

THE BOOK OF WILL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center 7%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - HART Theatre 6%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 5%

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ - Montford Park Players 5%

DANCE NATION - Asheville Community Theatre 5%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

ANTIGONE - RAH! Theatre 3%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - HART Theatre 3%

DEADLINE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Camel City Playhouse 3%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Stained Glass Playhouse 3%

THE WHITE CHIP - HART Theatre 3%

SEUSSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Flat Rock Playhouse 2%

BY ANY OTHER NAME - AN OPUS FOR JAMES BALDWIN - Charlotte's Off Broadway Black Box Theater in the VAPA Center 2%

THE ODD COUPLE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

VENUS IN FUR - Attic Salt Theatre Company 2%

X - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 2%

APPROPRIATE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Spirit Gum Theatre Company 2%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carew Henry - CARSWELL HOLLER - Parkway Playhouse 10%

Jill Summers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Asheville Community Theatre 9%

This Robot Dreams (Tab May) - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 9%

Dakota Mann/Elizabeth DeVault - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

Jamie Lawson - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 5%

Lauren Parker - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

This Robot Dreams (Tab May) - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 5%

Bryan Rife - SEUSSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Autumn Bolton - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Cherryville Little Theatre 5%

David McQuillen Robertson - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Tom Bastek - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - HART Theatre 4%

Billy Dragoo - NOISES OFF - HART Theatre 4%

Billy Dragoo - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - HART Theatre 3%

Jessica Forwerck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

TAJA SEAFUS - CLYDE'S - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Bland Wade - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Chris Morgan - HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Paul Swanson - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Tom Bastek - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 2%

Travis and Felicity Sinclair - DEADLINE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

This Robot Dreams (Tab May) - CLYDE'S - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 1%

Hilary Powell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 1%

Jessica Forwerck - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 1%

Nicole DePietro - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - RAH! Theatre 1%

Rachel Gordon - SEUSSICAL - Asheville Performing Arts Academy 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shane Young - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 14%

Elijah Briggs - CARSWELL HOLLER - Parkway Playhouse 12%

Scott Bean - DANCE NATION - Asheville Community Theatre 9%

Ethan Parker - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Hannah Winkler - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 8%

Ben Takitch - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 7%

Philip Powell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 6%

Blake Upchurch - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Legacy Theater and Music Company 5%

Dakota Mann - ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS - Different Strokes PAC 4%

Neifert Enrique - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Matthews Playhouse 3%

ALEX GOMEZ - BY ANY OTHER NAME - AN OPUS FOR JAMES BALDWIN - Charlotte's Off Broadway Black Box Theater in the VAPA Center 3%

Jon Kadela & Lohmar Wolf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 3%

jason irons - CLYDE'S - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Neifert Enrique - HAIRSPRAY - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Ben Takitch - SHOWSTOPPERS! - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Forwerck - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Blake Upchurch - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 1%

Roger Bindy - VENUS IN FUR - Attic Salt Theatre Company 1%

Charles Hicks - SIDE SHOW - Out There Theatre Co. 1%

Mark Scearce - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - North Carolina Stage Company 1%

Lohmar Wolf & Kimberly Saunders - THE CURSE OF KRAMPUS - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 1%

Michelle Newman - PRIVATE LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

Logan Carter - X - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 1%

Jessica Zingher - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Zingher Productions 1%

Neifert Enrique - THE ODD COUPLE - Matthews Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nelly Holdford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wilmington Performing Arts 9%

Paula O'Brien - TONYA AND NANCY - Dogged Utopia Productions 7%

Anslee Johnson - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

heather levinson - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 5%

Kevin May - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Emily McCurry - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 4%

Reed Atherton - SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

Elyse Therrin Messik - BRIGHT STAR - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Annabel Pulman - SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Sidney Ginn - LITTLE WOMEN - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 3%

Charity Hampton - SISTER ACT - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Matthew Cravey - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Kirby Gibson - SPRING AWAKENING - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Grant Dombach - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Jack Fowler - ALICE BY HEART - Spotlight Community Theatre 3%

Luca Nunnally - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Megan Littmann - DANCIN' IN THE STREET - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Erin Ulman - FALSETTOS - Dogged Utopia Productions 2%

Mark Jones - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - HART Theatre 2%

Carly Christensen - LIZZIE - HART Theatre 2%

Adam Rehm - CALAMITY JANE - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 2%

Erin Blackmon - RENT - Theatre Guild of Rockingham County 2%

Joey Hollenback - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Naimah Coleman - LIZZIE - HART Theatre 2%

carlos nieto - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dakota Mann - CARSWELL HOLLER - Parkway Playhouse 11%

Gray Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 7%

Erin McCarson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - HART Theatre 6%

Heather Levinson - IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Camel City Playhouse 5%

Nori Tee Schmidt - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Gabby Bailey - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - HART Theatre 4%

Maree Starling - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - HART Theatre 4%

Guy Winker - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Alan Skirnick - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Molly Davis - DEADLINE - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

Ted Godger - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - The Montford Park Players 4%

Casey Martin - ROMEO AND JULIET - Shared Radiance 3%

Chad Edwards - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

Trinity Smith-Keel - JEEVES IN BLOOM - North Carolina Stage Company 3%

Brayden Daugherty - THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - Camel City Playhouse 3%

Trinity Taylor - BY ANY OTHER NAME - AN OPUS FOR JAMES BALDWIN - Charlotte's Off Broadway Black Box Theater in the VAPA Center 2%

Joe Farmer - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Stained Glass Playhouse 2%

Andrew Altmann - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shared Radiance 2%

Tab May - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Candace Hescock - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shared Radiance 2%

Melanie York - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

William Reilly - X - Post Mortem Players - OCT Black Box 2%

Emily Emerson - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Josh Harrelson - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 1%

Jacob Forwerck - ROMEO AND JULIET - Legacy Theater and Music Company 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ - The Montford Park Players 29%

DISNEY DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 24%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 11%

SEUSSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Matthews Playhouse 8%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

HANSEL & GRETEL - AN APPALACHIAN MUSICAL RETELLING - Be Young. A Theatre Collective 5%

SHAKESCOLLAGE - Shared Radiance 4%

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: SPIRIT OF THE SEASON - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Favorite Local Theatre

Asheville Community Theatre 15%

The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 9%

Montford Park Players 9%

Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

HART Theatre 7%

Wilmington performing arts 7%

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 6%

Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

Mountain Theatre Company 3%

PTPT Apprentice Theatre 3%

Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Matthews Playhouse 3%

Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Camel City Playhouse 2%

Shared Radiance 2%

Kernersville Little Theatre 2%

Flat Rock Playhouse 1%

And Seen Theatre 1%

Spirit Gum Theatre Company 1%

Lincoln Theatre Guild 1%

Attic Salt Theatre Company 1%

Charlotte's Off Broadway Black Box Theater in the VAPA Center 1%

Creative Greensboro 1%

Parkway Playhouse 1%

The race is on for the Charlotte Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BRIGHT STAR Hendersonville Theatre 12% 2 THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Asheville Community Theatre 7% 4 SPRING AWAKENING Asheville Musical Theatre 7% 5 DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS HART Theatre 5% Best Play 1 CARSWELL HOLLER Parkway Playhouse 9% 2 THE BOOK OF WILL The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7% 3 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center 7% 4 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Little Theater of Gastonia 6% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER HART Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Asheville Community Theatre 15% 2 The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 9% 3 Montford Park Players 9% 4 Little Theater of Gastonia 8% 5 HART Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Genevieve Houk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Wilmington Performing Arts 8% 2 Paula O'Brien - TONYA AND NANCY Dogged Utopia Productions 7% 3 Emma-Leigh Brookshire - SPRING AWAKENING Asheville Musical Theatre 5% 4 Ananda Thompson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Little Theater of Gastonia 5% 5 Alexa Edelman - HELLO, DOLLY! Asheville Community Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone