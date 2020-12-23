Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Charlotte! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Charlotte: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Rick Turski 32%



11%

9%

Winston SimsChildren's Theatre of Charlotte

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 58%

Open Door Dance Studio 42%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Intermezzo 41%

Fig Tree 30%

Webb Custom Kitchen - Gastonia 29%



Best Theatre Staff

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 20%

Matthews Playhouse 19%

BNS Productions 17%



Costume Design of the Decade

Dee Abdullah - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 15%

Rachel Engstrom - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 13%

Jessica Dolyk - LES MISERABLES - Spotlight Performing Arts Academy - 2017 12%



Dancer Of The Decade

Rixey Terry - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 36%

Angela Gordon Mills - DISASTER - The Little Theater of Gastonia - 2020 27%

Susannah Upchurch - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 20%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tom Hollis - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017 16%

Rory Sheriff - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 15%

Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 11%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Corlis Hayes - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 17%

Ron Law - GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 12%

Jill Bloede - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 10%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Belk Theatre 20%

Theatre Charotte 19%

BNS Productions 13%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jennifer O'Kelly - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 30%

Gordon Olson - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 27%

J.P. Woody - OLIVER! - Theatre Charlotte - 2019 15%



Most Improved Theatre Company

Matthews Playhouse 21%

Spotlight Performing Arts Academy 16%

Myers Park High School Theatre 14%



Performer Of The Decade

Jonavan Adams - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 12%

Sam Wofford - LEADING LADIES - MPHS - 2019 9%

Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 9%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 17%

RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017 16%

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 24%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse - 2018 14%

GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 8%



Set Design Of The Decade

James Duke - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 18%

Anita Tripathi - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2016 15%

Joshua Webb - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 15%



Sound Design of the Decade

Stephen Lancaster - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 32%

Erik Christiansen - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 26%

Rob Whitmer - THE GREAT BEYOND/THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte/Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2019 17%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Theatre Charlotte 18%

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 17%

Matthews Playhouse 14%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

THE INVISIBLE BOY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2020 38%

WHAT I DID LAST SUMMER - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 32%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions - 2020 30%

