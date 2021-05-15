DPAC Will Present its Triangle Rising Stars Virtual Showcase and Awards Show on May 20th

DPAC has announced the Triangle Rising Stars Virtual Showcase and Awards Show will take place May 20th at 7:30 PM. This virtual presentation can be viewed at http://bit.ly/TriangleRisingStars.

The Triangle Rising Stars Virtual Showcase and Awards Show will feature 20 student finalists from high schools in the Triangle and surrounding area competing to earn the title of Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor and Best Actress.

As the official Central and Eastern North Carolina qualifying event for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, the Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor and Best Actress recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and be invited to attend the virtual National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) this summer.

"This unique year for Triangle Rising Stars has shown us that there are some true benefits to offering a virtual experience, including that the program is now more inclusive than ever," said Megan Rindoks, Community Engagement Manager at DPAC. "We are seeing many new faces of students who have not previously been eligible to participate because their schools do not produce musicals each year, and it has been a pleasure seeing the wide scope of their talent. We cannot wait to watch our finalists shine virtually."

The Triangle Rising Stars Virtual Showcase and Awards Show on May 20th will be hosted by Triangle native and singer/actor, Clay Aiken. The 20 finalists will be featured in a group performance, as well as a medley of individual performances where each student will showcase his/her own solos. The 2019 Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor, Ben Eble, and Best Actress, Haven Bowers, will also perform a special duet.

This year, the Top 20 Finalists will be adjudicated at the Virtual Triangle Rising Stars Showcase and Awards Show by an esteemed panel of guest judges with Broadway experience, including Lisa Jolley, Dirk Lumbard, Yolanda Rabun, and Clay Aiken. These Broadway veterans have a vast combined repertoire of work that includes Hairspray, The Music Man, On Your Toes, Barnum, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Today, Aiken, Jolley, Lumbard, and Rabun are all dedicated to supporting arts education and inspiring the next generation of theater professionals.

For more information about the Triangle Rising Stars Virtual Showcase and Awards Show, visit: http://www.dpacnc.com/trs

For more information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards/Jimmy Awards, visit: http://nhsmta.com