Bodiography and Italy's ARB Dance Company to Tour the Carolinas With MARIA CAROLINA Ballet

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Bodiography and Italy's ARB Dance Company will bring their international collaboration to schools, universities, and dance studios across the Carolinas November 14-20. At every tour location, the companies will perform or present Maria Carolina: Luce nella Reggia in a format suited to the setting, alongside classes and engagement with students and local dance communities.

Tour partners include the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Winthrop University, Johnson C. Smith University, Northwest School of the Arts, and local dance studios. UNC Charlotte will host classes throughout the week and a featured Bodiography and ARB performance on November 17.

On November 18, the companies will present a showing at Winthrop University, followed by master classes in contemporary dance and contact improvisation. On November 19, the artists are scheduled for additional studio engagements, and the tour continues at Northwest School of the Arts on November 20 with performances, classes, and a scholarship presentation for senior dancers.

Teaching artists include Bodiography Founding Director Maria Angelica Caruso, ARB Dance Company Artistic Director Annamaria Di Maio, Matrafisc Dance co-founding director Antonello Apicella, Monica Cristiano, and Isaac Ray, joined by artists from both companies. Classes will span ballet, contemporary dance, improvisation, and choreography.

The performance program will open with Bodiography company repertoire in the first act, including a new work by Antonello Apicella, before the main ballet, Maria Carolina: Luce nella Reggia.

Created and choreographed by Caruso, Maria Carolina was first developed for four dancers and premiered at the Royal Palace of Caserta, where Maria Carolina and King Ferdinand IV lived. The work was supported by Italy's Ministry of Culture and presented as part of the Reggia di Caserta's Bando di Valorizzazione Partecipata. Its creation brought Caruso's choreography into dialogue with ARB Dance Company and the palace's history and architecture.

With no spoken text, music carries the narrative. The work unfolds through relationships among Maria Carolina, Ferdinand, the women of the court, and the Reggia itself. Rather than recounting the queen's biography scene by scene, the choreography explores public duty, private tensions, political expectations, and the force of imagination through movement and musical structure.

For the Carolinas tour, six dancers are joining the original four, bringing the cast to ten. The larger ensemble expands the court and gives the work's existing movement language a broader social world while keeping its central meaning intact.

Audience feedback after the Caserta premiere highlighted the work's emotional reach. One attendee described being moved by the performers' skill and by the way the choreography made the palace setting vivid.

The Southern Tour is part of Bodiography's 25th anniversary season, celebrating the artists, partnerships, and communities that have shaped the organization over its first quarter-century.

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