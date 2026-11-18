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Davidson Community Players is bringing holiday cheer to the Lake Norman region with two family-friendly productions this December: Shepherd Shakespeare Company's A Christmas Carol at the Armour Street Theatre in Davidson, and Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius. Families attending A Christmas Carol can take part in a pre-show Santa experience, including time with Santa and a photo op, for every child with a ticket.

DCP has also added two performances of White Christmas, including a special First Responders Appreciation Matinee on Saturday, December 12, with $10 tickets for first responders and their families, a VIP Lounge, and free photos with Santa.

A Christmas Carol

December 5-6, Armour Street Theatre

Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas classic comes to life in Shepherd Shakespeare Company's one-actor show. It's all comedy and chaos as a single actor plays a dozen roles, and the audience fills in the rest. Young theatergoers might find themselves on stage as Bob Cratchit or tossing snowballs at Scrooge from their seats as the story unfolds. Will Scrooge change his miserly ways and learn to care for those around him? With the audience's help, a Christmas miracle just might happen.

Running approximately 45 minutes, the highly interactive show is ideal for young audiences and the whole family. Individual tickets are $20, plus N.C. state taxes and fees. Before each performance of A Christmas Carol, audiences are invited to arrive up to 45 minutes early for the pre-show Santa experience, which includes time with Santa and a photo op.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

December 3-13, Cain Center for the Arts

DCP closes its 2026 season with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, featuring music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have turned their army friendship into a successful song-and-dance act. With romance in mind, the pair follow a duo of singing sisters to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. With a score of standards including "Blue Skies," "Sisters," "I Love a Piano," and the perennial title song, 'White Christmas,' it is an uplifting, wholesome musical recommended for all ages. DCP has added two performances of White Christmas: Wednesday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m., and a Saturday, December 12, matinee at 1:00 p.m.

White Christmas First Responders Appreciation Matinee:

Saturday, December 12. As a thank-you for their service, DCP is offering a limited number of $10 tickets to the 1 p.m. performance of White Christmas on Saturday, December 12 to all local first responders (police, fire, EMS, and others) and members of the military, along with their families. The performance also includes access to a private VIP Lounge with complimentary holiday snacks and beverages before the show and during intermission, and pre-show pictures with Santa.

Seating for this matinee is limited, and tickets are selling quickly. First responders who want to take advantage of this special offer are encouraged to contact the DCP Box Office at 704-892-7953 or email boxoffice@davidsoncommunityplayers.org for the discount code.

The race is on for the Charlotte Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BRIGHT STAR Hendersonville Theatre 11% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Asheville Community Theatre 7% 3 THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7% 4 SPRING AWAKENING Asheville Musical Theatre 7% 5 DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS HART Theatre 5% Best Play 1 CARSWELL HOLLER Parkway Playhouse 8% 2 THE BOOK OF WILL The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 7% 3 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center 6% 4 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Little Theater of Gastonia 6% 5 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER HART Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Asheville Community Theatre 16% 2 The Little Theatre of Winston Salem 9% 3 Montford Park Players 8% 4 Little Theater of Gastonia 8% 5 HART Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Genevieve Houk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Wilmington Performing Arts 8% 2 Paula O'Brien - TONYA AND NANCY Dogged Utopia Productions 6% 3 Emma-Leigh Brookshire - SPRING AWAKENING Asheville Musical Theatre 6% 4 Ananda Thompson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Little Theater of Gastonia 5% 5 Alexa Edelman - HELLO, DOLLY! Asheville Community Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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