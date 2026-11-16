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The Goldrich Cultural Center, home to Holocaust Museum LA, has received a landmark $20 million endowment from Andrea Goldrich Cayton and Melinda Goldrich, marking the largest gift in the institution's 65-year history. The historic contribution was announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, during the museum's annual gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

In honor of their father, Holocaust Museum LA founder and Holocaust survivor Jona Goldrich, the sisters' gift includes an immediate $10 million donation and a $10 million challenge match of every pledge over $25,000 up to $10 million until the end of 2027.

'In memory of those we lost, my sister and I have joined in this mission as a legacy to our father,' said Andrea Goldrich Cayton. 'The ongoing education provided by this museum and campus is something we feel we must support.'

Melinda Goldrich added, 'The Goldrich campus is a fulfillment of the dream that fueled every minute of our father's life. The campus offers infinite opportunity to serve as a place of learning, enlightenment, community and that most vital and powerful tool for humanity's survival and joy — hope.'

'Andrea and Melinda's generosity will ensure The Goldrich thrives for future generations,' said Beth Kean, CEO of The Goldrich. 'Their unwavering commitment and generosity are carrying on their father's legacy and wishes and will enable us to continue to educate and inspire future generations.'

Gala Honorees

The gala also recognized other leaders in The Goldrich community: Alan Rothenberg, CEO of the 1994 World Cup; chairman of the 1999 Women's World Cup; founder of Major League Soccer; and a legendary leader across business, sports and civic life, received the Roz and Abner Goldstine Advocacy Award. Rothenberg chaired the committee for 'The Beautiful Game… The Untold Story,' The Goldrich's inaugural exhibition celebrating the little-known players, coaches and teams that helped develop the modern global game of soccer.

Hagy Belzberg, award-winning architect of The Goldrich and a longtime board member, received the Jona Goldrich Visionary Award. Building upon his original award-winning design of Holocaust Museum LA, Belzberg brought the vision of The Goldrich to life as a dynamic destination for public engagement its longtime home in Pan Pacific Park.

Jennifer Solomon, co-chair of the docent community, received the Legacy Award. Drawing on a deeply personal family connection to the Holocaust, Solomon leads engaging, informative tours that connect students and visitors with Holocaust history through storytelling.

Rick Caruso, innovator, community builder and civic leader, was honorary chairman of the event.

Award-winning actor and activist Emmanuelle Chriqui served as the gala emcee. Chriqui, known for such series as 'Entourage' and numerous films, stars opposite Aaron Eckhart in the recently released sci-fi thriller 'Model Citizen.'

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