ENDSVILLE A New Musical By Kanyi C Set To Premier Virtually

The event will raise funds for Black Theatre United and Broadway for Racial Justice Airing Sunday, October 11.

Endsville, an original musical with book, music, and lyrics by Kanyi C, will premier virtually on Sunday, October 11 at 7PM EST.

There are no tickets for the event, however viewers will be encouraged to send a donation via Venmo to @Kanyi-Creppy. 100% of these donations will be split between Black Theatre United and Broadway For Racial Justice. In addition, Endsville merchandise - candles, totes, tumblers, and more - is available, with 100% of profits also being split between the two organizations above. The link to view the show (which will be "live"-streamed to YouTube and subsequently published for four days) will be available at https://www.kanyicmusic.com/endsville-2020, along with more information about the event including a digital program and merchandise listings.

Endsville explores a town where young people who died at the same time as major cosmic events live through one another's memories. Though they cherish the town and the idea of staying young forever, they too dream of a day when they'll be able to return to Earth to finish their lives. When Jovie arrives during the total solar eclipse of 2017, it becomes clear that Endsville will never be the same again.

This virtual production features Kanyi C, Eric Elson, Julia Adams, Diamond Essence White, Brielle Rivera, and Wildlin Pierrevil in the cast. Music direction is by Matt Healey and Kanyi C, with design and editing by Scott Hoke, Kanyi C and Julia Adams. Stage management by Rozzie Heeger. Casting by Madison Sylvester and McKenzie Kupres.

