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The First Lady of Musical Theatre, Dame Elaine Paige, is taking on a new leading role this Christmas and helping national charity Royal Voluntary Service raise vital funds to bring companionship to more older people across Britain.

In a special one-day event, fans will have a rare opportunity to speak to the icon herself, as she joins a charity phone-in to support the appeal.

An ambassador for Royal Voluntary Service since 2018, Dame Elaine is backing the charity's ambition to expand its network of Community Clubs across Britain, giving as many older people as possible access to welcoming spaces where they can make friends, enjoy activities and build meaningful relationships.

Royal Voluntary Service Community Clubs change the lives of those who attend them. They offer life-enhancing support to help improve peoples' wellbeing and tackle loneliness.

Dame Elaine Paige, Royal Voluntary Service Ambassador, said: "With the gift of a long life comes the knowledge that some chapters are now behind us. For me, one of those chapters I look back on so fondly is performing on stage, which was my entire life for so long. I've been fortunate enough to find new passions and pleasures, and there is still so much I look forward to."

Elaine's glittering West End and Broadway career includes smash hits such as Evita, Cats, Chess, Sunset Boulevard and Follies.

'But my time as an ambassador for Royal Voluntary Service means I've met people for whom growing older has meant losing something precious, the regular companionship of friends and loved ones. I'm a firm believer that everyone should have something to look forward to in each new period of their life, something that gets you out of bed in the morning and fills your cup. But I know that for too many people this simply isn't the reality.'

As part of Royal Voluntary Service's festive fundraising campaign in partnership with the Daily Express, on Tuesday 1st December Dame Elaine will be waiting in the wings for a special one-day phone-in. Between 13:00 - 14:30, those looking to make a difference will have a rare opportunity to speak to the musical theatre legend, as she takes donations at the Daily Express headquarters to raise vital funds for the charity. Those wishing to donate, and potentially chat to Dame Elaine, can call 0800 368 8300 between those times.

Dame Elaine said: 'Royal Voluntary Service is an incredible charity, doing vital work at the heart of communities across the country. I have had the pleasure of seeing faces light up at the sight of the charity's volunteers. RVS's clubs are giving older people a truly precious gift: the chance to enjoy the company of friends - old and new. With your generosity, we can help RVS bring its community clubs to more people. Because whatever our age, we all deserve something to look forward to.'

The 10 highest phone donors will also receive a signed copy of Elaine's new album, Miscellaneous Paige, a hand-picked selection of songs creating a personal time capsule of an album. Elaine will also be hand-signing thank you cards for other generous donors.

Those looking to support Royal Voluntary Service can also find out more and make a donation at royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.

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