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Allison Janney And OTHER DESERT CITIES Cast to Support Animal Rescue With Sweepstakes

The fundraiser also offers signed memorabilia from Netflix's THE DIPLOMAT and a voucher for two tickets to OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway.

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Allison Janney And OTHER DESERT CITIES Cast to Support Animal Rescue With Sweepstakes

Allison Janney has partnered with animal rescue organization Amelia Air, founded by her niece Petra Janney, for a five-day sweepstakes featuring eight Other Desert Cities Playbills signed by the entire Broadway cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Lily Rabe, and Joe Keery.

The prizes also include a voucher for two tickets to the production, along with exclusive signed memorabilia from Netflix's The Diplomat. The fundraiser runs November 16-20, and Allison has recorded a special video promoting the campaign.

The fundraiser features a collection of autographed memorabilia from Netflix's The Diplomat and the Broadway production of Other Desert Cities, including:

More information and official sweepstakes rules are available here: https://go.rallyup.com/ameliaair/


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