"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Allison Janney And OTHER DESERT CITIES Cast to Support Animal Rescue With Sweepstakes
The fundraiser also offers signed memorabilia from Netflix's THE DIPLOMAT and a voucher for two tickets to OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway.
Allison Janney has partnered with animal rescue organization Amelia Air, founded by her niece Petra Janney, for a five-day sweepstakes featuring eight Other Desert Cities Playbills signed by the entire Broadway cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Lily Rabe, and Joe Keery.
The prizes also include a voucher for two tickets to the production, along with exclusive signed memorabilia from Netflix's The Diplomat. The fundraiser runs November 16-20, and Allison has recorded a special video promoting the campaign.
The fundraiser features a collection of autographed memorabilia from Netflix's The Diplomat and the Broadway production of Other Desert Cities, including:
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Four Netflix magazines signed by Allison Janney, Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and Bradley Whitford
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A cast-signed script from The Diplomat, Season 2, Episode 6
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Eight Other Desert Cities Playbills signed by Allison Janney, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Lily Rabe, and Joe Keery
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A voucher for two tickets to Other Desert Cities on Broadway
More information and official sweepstakes rules are available here: https://go.rallyup.com/ameliaair/
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