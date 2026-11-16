Allison Janney And OTHER DESERT CITIES Cast to Support Animal Rescue With Sweepstakes

NEW! Charity Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charity & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Allison Janney has partnered with animal rescue organization Amelia Air, founded by her niece Petra Janney, for a five-day sweepstakes featuring eight Other Desert Cities Playbills signed by the entire Broadway cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Lily Rabe, and Joe Keery.

The prizes also include a voucher for two tickets to the production, along with exclusive signed memorabilia from Netflix's The Diplomat. The fundraiser runs November 16-20, and Allison has recorded a special video promoting the campaign.

The fundraiser features a collection of autographed memorabilia from Netflix's The Diplomat and the Broadway production of Other Desert Cities, including:

More information and official sweepstakes rules are available here: https://go.rallyup.com/ameliaair/

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming