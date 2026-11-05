 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

By:
Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS

Twas the Night Before Christmas in Central Pennsylvania Twas the Night Before Christmas
The Fulton Theatre (11/28-12/26)
The Notebook in Central Pennsylvania The Notebook
Hershey Theatre (2/03-2/07)
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Central Pennsylvania Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Hershey Theatre (11/24-11/24) VIDEOS
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in Central Pennsylvania THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (5/14-5/30)
Who's Holiday! in Central Pennsylvania Who's Holiday!
Openstage (12/03-12/22)
Gutenberg! The Musical! in Central Pennsylvania Gutenberg! The Musical!
The Fulton Theatre (5/14-6/06)
Peter Pan Goes Wrong in Central Pennsylvania Peter Pan Goes Wrong
The Fulton Theatre (1/22-2/14)
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Central Pennsylvania Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Hershey Theatre (11/10-11/15)
The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales in Central Pennsylvania The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales
Messiah University Department of Theatre and Dance (2/25-2/28)
A Very Berks Holiday in Central Pennsylvania A Very Berks Holiday
Fotis & Fotis Comedy (12/04-12/04)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You