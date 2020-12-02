Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Jordon Ross Weinhold Leads Performer Of The Decade

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central Pennsylvania!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Central Pennsylvania:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

StephJo Wise 34%

Rene Staub, Hanover High School 14%

Deb Smith 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Hanover High School Theatre Department 24%

One Broadway 19%

Fulton Theatre 14%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 27%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 10%

HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 4%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Belvedere Inn 41%

The Hill 15%

Fulton Theatre 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 50%

Fulton Theatre 23%

DREAMWRIGHTS 5%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Fulton Theatre 38%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 18%

DREAMWRIGHTS 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kate Willman - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 40%

Anthony Lascoskie Jr. - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre - 2015 11%

Ryan J. Moller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jessica Lee Goldyn - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre - 2019 35%

Malcolm Ellis - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2020 21%

Zachary Fernback - NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 24%

Edward R Fernandez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 16%

Rene Staub - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Edward R Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2013 31%

Kevin Ditzler - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 20%

Rene Staub - METAMORPHASES - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2020 15%

Favorite Social Media

Servant Stage Company 50%

Hanover High School Theatre Department 19%

Fulton Theatre 18%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

David Lyall 45%

Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 23%

Fulton Theatre 12%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 41%

Jesse Clug - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 15%

Judi Miller - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Belmont - 2018 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - TREASURE ISLAND - Fulton Theatre - 2018 63%

Kristen Brewer - SHERLOCK HOLMES - Servant Stage - 2016 14%

Kevin Broccoli - LIZZIE BORDEN, LIZZIE BORDEN - York Fringe Festival, York College of PA - 2019 9%

Performer Of The Decade

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 21%

Faith Wentworth - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 10%

Amir Simmons - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 21%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 14%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2020 35%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 13%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Adam Koch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Fulton Theatre - 2018 35%

Rene Staub - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2019 10%

Tom Ryan - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

David A. Thomas - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 40%

Jacob Mishler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 15%

Josh Allamon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Fulton Theatre 48%

Hanover High School 18%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 8%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

David Lyall 35%

Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 17%

Fulton Theatre 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Randy Jeter - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 27%

Faith Wentworth - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 11%

Amir Simmons - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 9%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Stacey Burdick 42%

Hanover High School Theatre Department 18%

Fulton Theatre 14%

