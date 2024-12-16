Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE FULL MONTY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ford Haeuser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 15%

Kat Thorpe - BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 5%

Angela DeAngelo - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 5%

Edwin Rebeiro - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 4%

Ashley Winkler - GUYS & DOLLS - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Amy McCleary - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Chad-Alan Carr - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Sara Lodgson - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Rebecca Gentry - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Joshua William Green - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 3%

Dena McKell - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Chad-Alan Carr and Debbie Williams - CABARET - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Bruce Moore - ANYTHING GOES - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Timmy Gage - GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Kathleen Borelli - BURT & ME - Gretna Theatre 2%

Donna Lynch - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Skylar Henriques - CINDERELLA - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

Elizabeth Angelozzi - CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Jordyn Johnson - HELLO, DOLLY! - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Deirdre Casey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Sarah Reynolds - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Brady Bennett - THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Aréanna Kroll - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 2%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 19%

Miss Ruth's Time Bomb - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 14%

Kate Willman/Stacey Burdick - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Emily Murtoff - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 3%

Jackie Johnson - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Rachel Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 3%

Amanda Richardson - EVIL: DEAD THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Lionella Darling - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Jeremy Slagle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Allenberry Playhouse 3%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

John P White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Amy Dove - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Stuart and Rachel Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 2%

Rebecca bauer - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Kate Willman/Stacey Burdick - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Ryan J. Moller - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 2%

Christopher Quigley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Maria Petrilak - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 2%

John White - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Sharia Benn - BLACK NATIVITY - Sankofa African American Theatre Company/ West Shore Theatre 2%

Paul Foltz - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa African American Theatre Company 2%

Richard & Theresa Andries - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Stuart and Rachel Landon - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 1%

Hanniel Sindelar - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Open Stage 1%

Vicki Haller Graff - SILENT SKY - Reading Theater Project 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Victor Legarreta - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

Jeannette DeAngelo - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 5%

Kat Thorpe - BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 5%

Bobby Checchia - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Ben Galosi - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Asher Johnson - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 3%

Bobby Checchia - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Chad-Alan Carr - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

AimeeBeth Davis - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Victor Legaretta - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Joshua William Green - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Andrea Stephenson - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 2%

Amina Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Pennsylvania Shakesphere Festival 2%

Amanda Coffin - GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Bobby Zaccano - FOREVER PLAID - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Aaron Trusky - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Amy Marie McCleary - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Sharia Benn - BLACK NATIVITY - Sankofa African American Theatre Company/ West Shore Theatre 1%

Benjamin Galosi - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Eric Mansilla - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Dylan Staub - BIG THE MUSICAL - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Amanda Nowell - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Keystone Theatrics 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Edward R. Fernandez & Ben Galosi - ANGELS IN AMERICA PARTS I & II - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 18%

Michael Hosler - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 12%

Stuart Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 6%

Victor Legarreta - THE MOUSETRAP - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 6%

Karen Land - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 4%

AimeeBeth Davis - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Aaron Booth - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Edward R. Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Shane Rohrbaugh - BLOODY JACK - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Jeremy Patterson - SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Alicia Brisbois - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 2%

Sharia Benn - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa African American Theatre Company 2%

David Deitz - CLUE - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Jonathan Strayer - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Andrea Stephenson - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Marc Robin - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Ben Galosi - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Sean Young - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Francesca Amendolia - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

Bill Eschbach - CLUE - Genesius Theater 2%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Gene Hole - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Aliza Bardfield - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

Katherine Campbell Rossi - LET HER EAT CAKE - The Orpheus Theatre Company 1%

Jeremiah Miller - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 9%

THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 8%

MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 7%

THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage of Harrisburg 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - The Belmont Theatre 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 2%

CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 2%

THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 1%

KINKY BOOTS - Genesius Theater 1%

BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 1%

SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

NEWSIES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tristan Stasiulis - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 16%

Jeff Cusano - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Alicia Brisbois - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 5%

Tristan Stasiulis - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 5%

Thomas Hudson - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Jeff Cusano - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Stephen Hoke - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Chris McCleary - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Barry Fritz - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Caleb West - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Chase Bowman - ANYTHING GOES - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Jeff Cusano - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Bob McCleary - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Miguel Santiago - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Melissa Edwards - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Chance Reecher - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Bob McCleary - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Bob McCleary - DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theater 2%

Paul black - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton theatre 2%

Jeff Cusano - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Colin Riebel - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 2%

David Tyson - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Lori Haagen - MRS. LINCOLN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

RUSSELL THOMPSON - JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

A. Scott Williams - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 20%

Cheryl Markle/Jimmy Damore - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Cheryl Markle - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

A. Scott Williams - JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Ben McNaboe - 9 TO 5 - Fulton Theatre 3%

Brandon Bitner - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Colleen Mundis - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 3%

Alejandro Ramos - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Nicholas Werner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 3%

Chloe Braden - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Ben mcnaboe - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Brandon Bitner - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

JP Meyer - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Chad Young - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Billy Wolfgang - WAR OF THE ROSES - OrangeMite Studios 2%

Jay Bowser - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 2%

Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Mo Ortbal - GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Dave Breidenstein - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Chad Young & Joe Sharick - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Servant Stage 2%

Jimmy D’Amore - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Christopher Quigley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Rebecca Wolf - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Kayla Capone Kasper - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 1%



Best Musical

THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 15%

MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 6%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

BURT & ME - Gretna Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Keystone Theatrics 2%

BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 2%

NEWSIES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%

MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 1%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Rachael Opdenaker - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Ava Kreiser - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 4%

Megan Urz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Craig Smith - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Frank Hughes - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Kaitlin Riley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

Tevis Bryant - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Leigh Anne Hoes - TRAIL TO OREGON! - The Orpheus Theatre Company 3%

Juno Guhl - MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 2%

Aaron Aayla - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Tommy Dougherty - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Carly Lafferty - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Brad Barkdoll - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 2%

Callaghan Petrosky - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Carlos Kohls - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Brenna Hollingsworth - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

April Diaz - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 1%

Christine Beutel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Annika Locke - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

David Ramon Zayas - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 1%

Lillyan Steinberg - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

Aaron Ayala - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Sam Short - BIG THE MUSICAL - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Andrew Matseur - BIG THE MUSICAL - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Rachel Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Charis Leos - MISERY - Fulton Theatre 13%

Matt Golden - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 12%

Emily Reusswig - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 9%

Craig Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5%

Megan Martin - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 3%

Reji Woods - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Amber Gamber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Skylar Henriques - CINDERELLA - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

Zach Haines - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Rachel Faust - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Erin DiNello - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Andres Montejo - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Wesley Hemmann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Wes Wilson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Areanna Kroll - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 2%

Aminah Carter - AMERICAN SON - Narcisse Theatre Company 1%

Giancarlo Cooper - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Annie Francis - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 1%

Josh Heck - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Caitlin Hughes - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%

Sam Eisenhuth - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Gabrielle Sheller - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Faith Brown - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Aiden Storm - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%



Best Play

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 12%

THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 7%

ANGELS IN AMERICA PARTS I & II - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

MACBETH - Millersville University Theatre 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 3%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa 3%

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Susquehanna Stage 2%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 2%

CLUE - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theater 2%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Susquehanna Stage 1%

CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) 1%

THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 63%

H.M.S PINAFORE - Gamut Theatre Group 20%

THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 8%

THE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 5%

THREE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert Andrew Kovach - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 14%

Andrue Morgan - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Stuart Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 5%

Jeremy Slagle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Keystone Theatrics 4%

William James Mohney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 4%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 4%

Gene Hole - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Victor Capecce - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - EPAC 3%

Andrue Morgan - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Andrea Stephenson - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 3%

Aaron Booth - LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Aaron Booth - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

John Whiting - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 3%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Andrue Morgan - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Matt Spencer - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Rene Staub - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Aaron Trusky - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Dave Olmsted - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Alice Kirkland - ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 2%

Mike Rhoads - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Jordan Janota - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 17%

Lindy Mack and Aliza Bardfield - THE 39 STEPS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 14%

Grant Patrick - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Brydon Liddle IV - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Joshua Rhodes - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 4%

Trent Coulon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

Grant Patrick - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

KATIE JASMANN - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Prescott Kelsey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Servant Stage 3%

Josh allamon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 3%

Grant Patrick - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Brian Yawney - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 3%

Jonathan Shuey - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Bob Ulrich - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Chance Reecher - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Grant Patrick - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Trent Coulon - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Shane Miller - DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theatre 2%

Nate Oakley - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Keystone Theatrics 2%

KATIE JASMANN - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Billy McClosky - CABARET - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Chance Reecher - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

KATIE JASMANN - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Matt Hinton - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Grant Patrick - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 17%

Edwin Rebeiro - MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 4%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Abbie Mummert - THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Tori Guhl - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Brady Smith - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Ashley Calderon - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 2%

Andrew Metcalf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Carly Lafferty - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Andrew Matseur - ROCK OF AGES - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Allie Lockhart - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Alec Skwara - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Emilio Serio - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 1%

Aubrey Kyler - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Matthew Parker - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 1%

April Diaz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 1%

Tony Mercado - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Brian Silva - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Becky Mease - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Anthony J. Geraci - THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Carlisle Theatre 1%

David Deitz - GUYS & DOLLS - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Angel Snowberger - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Rachel Faust - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

K. Bernice - THE COLOR PURPLE - Pennsylvania Shakesphere Festival 1%

Katherine Campbell Rossi - TRAIL TO OREGON! - The Orpheus Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Edward R. Fernandez - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 18%

Anne Marino - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 12%

Jered Mackison - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 4%

Renata Zumberge - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 3%

Adaria McGill - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Makaley Warner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Josh Dorsheimer - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 3%

Tommy Dougherty - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 3%

Erika Eberly - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 3%

Amandine Pope - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa 2%

Keith Heck - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Brian Silva - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Thomas Dougherty - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 2%

Aaron Bomar - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Narcisse Theatre Company 2%

Jeb Beard - HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Hanover Little Theatre 2%

Stephanie Via - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Sean Caldwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Susan Kresge - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Annie Hart - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Alec Skwara - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Audrey Caldwell - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Bob Checchia - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Ashley Baker - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Travis Zimmerman - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Andrew Dixon - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Open Stage of Harrisburg 20%

Oyster Mill Playhouse 14%

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Reading Civic Theatre 5%

The Belmont Theatre 3%

Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Fulton Theatre 3%

Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Servant Stage Company 2%

Gretna Theatre 2%

Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Open Stage 2%

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company 1%

The Playhouse at Allenberry 1%

Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Star of the Day 1%

Carlisle Theater 1%

Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 1%



