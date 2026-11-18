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Fulton Theatre has released new video footage from the sitzprobe of their upcoming production of ANNIE. The clip shows the company working through music from the score, including a clip from "Tomorrow." The score includes "Maybe," "It's the Hard Knock Life," and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."

The Fulton's full-scale holiday production is scheduled to open on the Mainstage in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and is directed and choreographed by Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin. The production features two rotating casts of young performers, along with a Teen Ensemble that includes Kendra Alexander, Derek Harris, Emma Sasso, and Adam Swallow, with Brendan Fernandez serving as understudy.

As announced in the initial casting announcement, Lyla Randall leads the production as Annie. Broadway's James Patterson plays Oliver Warbucks and Broadway's Kathryn Boswell plays Grace Farrell. Charis Leos stars as Miss Hannigan, with Coleman Cummings as Rooster Hannigan and Tori Heinlein as Lily St. Regis.

The creative team includes Music Director Dr. Brandon Magid, Assistant Music Director Jon Lefever, Scenic Designer William James Mohney, Costume Designer Dustin Cross, Lighting Designer George Horrocks, Sound Designer Josh Allamon, Video Designer Colin Riebel, Wig Designer Michael Roman, Props Designer Katelin Walsko, and Dog Handler Wendy Jordan, who introduces Sandy, played by Hunter and Wawa. Liz Patton is Production Stage Manager, with Richard Strimer and Sofia Shirey as Assistant Stage Managers and Joey Abramowicz as Fulton Casting Associate.

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 19% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 4 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 4% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 23% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 14% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 26% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 11% 3 Lebanon Community Theatre 6% 4 The Fulton Theatre 5% 5 Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Jacquie McNary - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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