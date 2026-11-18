"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Inside the ANNIE Sitzprobe at Fulton Theatre
The sitzprobe includes music from the score as the production prepares for its Mainstage run.
Fulton Theatre has released new video footage from the sitzprobe of their upcoming production of ANNIE. The clip shows the company working through music from the score, including a clip from "Tomorrow." The score includes "Maybe," "It's the Hard Knock Life," and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."
The Fulton's full-scale holiday production is scheduled to open on the Mainstage in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and is directed and choreographed by Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin. The production features two rotating casts of young performers, along with a Teen Ensemble that includes Kendra Alexander, Derek Harris, Emma Sasso, and Adam Swallow, with Brendan Fernandez serving as understudy.
As announced in the initial casting announcement, Lyla Randall leads the production as Annie. Broadway's James Patterson plays Oliver Warbucks and Broadway's Kathryn Boswell plays Grace Farrell. Charis Leos stars as Miss Hannigan, with Coleman Cummings as Rooster Hannigan and Tori Heinlein as Lily St. Regis.
The creative team includes Music Director Dr. Brandon Magid, Assistant Music Director Jon Lefever, Scenic Designer William James Mohney, Costume Designer Dustin Cross, Lighting Designer George Horrocks, Sound Designer Josh Allamon, Video Designer Colin Riebel, Wig Designer Michael Roman, Props Designer Katelin Walsko, and Dog Handler Wendy Jordan, who introduces Sandy, played by Hunter and Wawa. Liz Patton is Production Stage Manager, with Richard Strimer and Sofia Shirey as Assistant Stage Managers and Joey Abramowicz as Fulton Casting Associate.
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