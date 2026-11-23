"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: ANNIE Sneak Peek at Fulton Theatre
The holiday musical is now playing in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with Lyla Randall as Annie.
ANNIE is now playing at Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and the theatre has shared a sneak peek video from the full-scale holiday production on its Mainstage.
The musical is based on the comic strip by Harold Gray and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The book and score are by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin, and the show features songs including "Tomorrow," "It's the Hard Knock Life," and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."
The Fulton production is directed and choreographed by Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin. It opened on Mainstage in November as the theatre's holiday offering for audiences across Central Pennsylvania. Earlier footage from the production's sitzprobe, with the cast and orchestra working through music from the score, was covered in BroadwayWorld's report on the ANNIE sitzprobe, and BroadwayWorld has also published a review of the production.
Lyla Randall plays Annie, with Broadway's James Patterson as Oliver Warbucks and Broadway's Kathryn Boswell as Grace Farrell. Charis Leos plays Miss Hannigan, Coleman Cummings is Rooster Hannigan, and Tori Heinlein is Lily St. Regis. The production also features two rotating casts of young performers and a Teen Ensemble including Kendra Alexander, Derek Harris, Emma Sasso, and Adam Swallow, with Brendan Fernandez as understudy. The creative team includes Music Director Dr. Brandon Magid, Assistant Music Director Jon Lefever, Scenic Designer William James Mohney, Costume Designer Dustin Cross, Lighting Designer George Horrocks, Sound Designer Josh Allamon, Video Designer Colin Riebel, Wig Designer Michael Roman, and Props Designer Katelin Walsko, with Wendy Jordan as Dog Handler for Sandy, played by Hunter & Wawa. Details are in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement.
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