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ANNIE is now playing at Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and the theatre has shared a sneak peek video from the full-scale holiday production on its Mainstage.

The musical is based on the comic strip by Harold Gray and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The book and score are by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin, and the show features songs including "Tomorrow," "It's the Hard Knock Life," and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."

The Fulton production is directed and choreographed by Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin. It opened on Mainstage in November as the theatre's holiday offering for audiences across Central Pennsylvania. Earlier footage from the production's sitzprobe, with the cast and orchestra working through music from the score, was covered in BroadwayWorld's report on the ANNIE sitzprobe, and BroadwayWorld has also published a review of the production.

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 18% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 4 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 3% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 25% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 The Fulton Theatre 6% 4 Lebanon Community Theatre 5% 5 Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Justin Rosenberger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Hanover Little Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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