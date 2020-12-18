Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central Pennsylvania!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
StephJo Wise 32%
Brian Massey, Middletown Area School District 15%
Deb Smith 10%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
One Broadway 28%
Hanover High School Theatre Department 18%
Premiere Danse Academy 14%
Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 25%
HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 12%
LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 8%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
The Belvedere Inn 41%
The Hill 14%
Fulton Theatre 14%
Best Theatre Staff
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 51%
Fulton Theatre 22%
Servant Stage Company 7%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Fulton Theatre 36%
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 21%
Theatre Harrisburg 14%
Costume Design of the Decade
Kate Willman - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 35%
Paul Foltz - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 18%
Ryan J. Moller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 10%
Dancer Of The Decade
Jessica Lee Goldyn - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre - 2019 33%
Zachary Fernback - NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 21%
Malcolm Ellis - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2020 18%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 22%
Edward R Fernandez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 17%
Brian Massey - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 13%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Edward R Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2013 30%
Kevin Ditzler - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 21%
Marc Robin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 14%
Favorite Social Media
Servant Stage Company 53%
Fulton Theatre 17%
Hanover High School Theatre Department 16%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
David Lyall 45%
Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 19%
Fulton Theatre 14%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 36%
Matthew Mitra - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 18%
Jesse Clug - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 14%
Original Script Of The Decade
Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - TREASURE ISLAND - Fulton Theatre - 2018 61%
Kristen Brewer - SHERLOCK HOLMES - Servant Stage - 2016 18%
Kevin Broccoli - LIZZIE BORDEN, LIZZIE BORDEN - York Fringe Festival, York College of PA - 2019 7%
Performer Of The Decade
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 21%
Amir Simmons - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 14%
Faith Wentworth - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 8%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 20%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 14%
HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 12%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2020 34%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 14%
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 11%
Set Design Of The Decade
Adam Koch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Fulton Theatre - 2018 38%
Tom Ryan - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 10%
Rene Staub - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2019 8%
Sound Design of the Decade
David A. Thomas - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 40%
Jacob Mishler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 17%
Josh Allamon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 10%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Fulton Theatre 46%
Hanover High School 15%
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 13%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
David Lyall 36%
Fulton Theatre 16%
Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 14%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Randy Jeter - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 24%
Zoey Bright - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 11%
Faith Wentworth - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 9%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Stacey Burdick 43%
Fulton Theatre 17%
Hanover High School Theatre Department 15%
